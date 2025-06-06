Through the Frequenza 200 program, Plenitude and WeWorld join forces to ensure equal educational opportunities for boys and girls in vulnerable contexts, fostering inclusion, well-being, and continuity in their school journey.Discover more
Our projects to combat educational poverty
Educational poverty in Italy
In our country, approximately 1.4 million minors live in conditions of absolute poverty, while 2.2 million are in relative poverty. This is both an economic and educational poverty, further exacerbated by the macroeconomic context*.
Ensuring the development of minors and offering them equal opportunities is essential to addressing vulnerability. In practice, this means dealing with diverse starting conditions, particularly in areas characterised by significant economic and socio-cultural fragility.
Plenitude’s commitment, in collaboration with third-sector organisations actively combating educational poverty, is focused on supporting children and adolescents from socially and economically vulnerable families to explore and develop their abilities, talents and aspirations.
*Fonte Con i Bambini – Osservatorio sulla Povertà Educativa - 2024
Frequenza 200: with WeWorld for an inclusive education
Spazi Indifesa: Against Educational Poverty, We Open Spaces for the Future
Plenitude supports Spazi Indifesa, the Terre des Hommes project that promotes gender equality, protects the rights of girls, and fights educational poverty.Discover more
CESVI Foundation: a concrete response to educational poverty
We have supported the CESVI Foundation in helping children, adolescents and young women facing hardship and marginalisation, backing the “Le Case del Sorriso” projects in Naples, Bari, Syracuse, Milan and “La Casa Ritrovata” in Faenza.Discover more
L’Albero della Vita E.T.S. Foundation: a training project for young people
Together with the Foundation, we supported the Exducere Plenitude project, which promoted educational, psycho-social pathways, and recreational activities in 6 metropolitan areas with the goal of training young people aged 6 to 15 and their families in vulnerable conditions.Discover more
Energie ri-generative: giving new opportunities to the future
A project in collaboration with Farsi Prossimo Onlus aimed at developing skills, improving psycho-physical well-being, and promoting inclusion. The initiative offers learning and gathering spaces for young people in economic and social vulnerability in Milan and its hinterland.Discover more
Borse del Cuore: an initiative to promote the integration of the most vulnerable youth
This project, promoted by the Francesca Rava Foundation, aims to support young people in vulnerable situations in building a solid academic, professional, and social future through guidance and training programs.Discover more
La casa di Sam o dell’Amicizia and the Icaro Youth Centre: standing by families in need every day
The project “La Casa di Sam o dell’Amicizia and the Icaro Youth Centre”, promoted by Martinengo and supported by Plenitude, fosters independence, growth and inclusion for around 230 children and teenagers facing social and economic hardship in the southeastern area of Milan. This is achieved through structured youth activities, educational support, school tutoring programs, therapy guidance and recreational moments.