Our projects to combat educational poverty

Educational poverty in Italy

In our country, approximately 1.4 million minors live in conditions of absolute poverty, while 2.2 million are in relative poverty. This is both an economic and educational poverty, further exacerbated by the macroeconomic context*.

Ensuring the development of minors and offering them equal opportunities is essential to addressing vulnerability. In practice, this means dealing with diverse starting conditions, particularly in areas characterised by significant economic and socio-cultural fragility.

Plenitude’s commitment, in collaboration with third-sector organisations actively combating educational poverty, is focused on supporting children and adolescents from socially and economically vulnerable families to explore and develop their abilities, talents and aspirations.

*Fonte Con i Bambini – Osservatorio sulla Povertà Educativa - 2024