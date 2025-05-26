The Case del Sorriso (Houses of Smiles) are spaces for expression and social interaction, designed to listen to and observe the needs and strengths of children, adolescents and young women facing marginalisation and hardship. Their goal is to prevent and combat educational poverty and social isolation by providing physical spaces for gathering and safe daytime shelters. These facilities offer services, assistance and protection programs, empowering the beneficiaries to take charge of their future.

With Plenitude’s support, the Case del Sorriso in Naples, Bari, Syracuse and Milan have provided educational, recreational and psychological support activities to 2,210 people, including 1,580 minors. These activities include: