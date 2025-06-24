The more I know,
the less I consume
The project in detail
With The More I Know, the Less I Consume, Plenitude aims to spread and promote the culture of sustainable energy use through digital innovation and education on the use of digital tools for primary school students and teachers. The project, in collaboration with FEEM (Fondazione Eni Enrico Mattei), Eniscuola, and ANP (National Association of Public School Leaders and Senior School Professionals, formerly the National Principals Association), has involved 27 schools across 9 Italian regions during the 2023/2024 school year, through specific educational paths focused on digital innovation (ranging from basic coding to Arduino board programming) and energy sustainability (from efficient resource use to electric mobility, sustainability, and digital ethics). The educational approach integrates STEAM subjects with a socio-pedagogical framework, computational thinking, coding, and basic robotics.
Thanks to a multimedia language that combines the real and the digital, the knowledge of programming languages, algorithm design, and Arduino board programming, young students create a game called EcoGame, which addresses topics related to energy sustainability. At the end of the course, the participating classes are expected to produce short videos showcasing what they have accomplished during the learning period, with the aim of developing a Sustainable Energy Education Manifesto.
The project aims to achieve several important objectives during the school year, including:
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Training teachers and students on the topics of digitalization and environmental sustainability through educational robotics activities.
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Promoting experimental initiatives and interventions through the project's cross-media platform, which delivers various content related to energy sustainability.
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Increasing teachers' and students' knowledge of energy-related topics, such as the importance of energy efficiency and the conscious use of resources.
A continuously growing initiative
During the 2022/2023 school year, the program involved various Italian regions, including Piedmont, Tuscany, Lazio, Apulia, Sicily, and Sardinia. The provinces and cities of interest included mainly Turin, Florence, Rome, Bari, Palermo, Cagliari, and Southern Sardinia. In this context, 17 institutions were activated, involving a total of 952 students, of which 496 were girls and 456 were boys. The teaching staff consisted of 16 school principals and 73 teachers.
In the following 2023/2024 school year, the project expanded its reach to also include Lombardy, Campania, and Basilicata, for a total of 9 regions. The number of provinces increased as well, now also involving Milan, Naples, Foggia, Potenza, and Messina, in addition to the previously included regions. The number of participating institutions rose to 27, with a significant increase in students, reaching a total of 1,898, divided into 1,063 girls and 835 boys. The number of teaching staff also grew, with 27 school principals and 201 teachers now participating.
Energy and digital: the third edition of "The more I know, the less I consume" begins
A project bringing sustainable energy use, mindful and efficient energy consumption, energy transition, and digital transition to primary schools.