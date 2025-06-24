The project in detail

With The More I Know, the Less I Consume, Plenitude aims to spread and promote the culture of sustainable energy use through digital innovation and education on the use of digital tools for primary school students and teachers. The project, in collaboration with FEEM (Fondazione Eni Enrico Mattei), Eniscuola, and ANP (National Association of Public School Leaders and Senior School Professionals, formerly the National Principals Association), has involved 27 schools across 9 Italian regions during the 2023/2024 school year, through specific educational paths focused on digital innovation (ranging from basic coding to Arduino board programming) and energy sustainability (from efficient resource use to electric mobility, sustainability, and digital ethics). The educational approach integrates STEAM subjects with a socio-pedagogical framework, computational thinking, coding, and basic robotics.

Thanks to a multimedia language that combines the real and the digital, the knowledge of programming languages, algorithm design, and Arduino board programming, young students create a game called EcoGame, which addresses topics related to energy sustainability. At the end of the course, the participating classes are expected to produce short videos showcasing what they have accomplished during the learning period, with the aim of developing a Sustainable Energy Education Manifesto.

The project aims to achieve several important objectives during the school year, including: