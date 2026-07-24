Automation as a co-pilot: applications at Plenitude

Within a corporate ecosystem, artificial intelligence becomes a concrete tool for improving operational efficiency. At Plenitude, these technologies act as a co-pilot: they work alongside people to simplify workflows and optimise processes at every stage. This evolution is based on an advanced IT infrastructure. As illustrated in the in-depth article on the new Data Platform the shift to cloud-based data management provides the flexibility and power needed to process large volumes of information and run machine learning models.

In practice, this translates into solutions that help redesign the organisation of internal work and the service offered. One example is DataLens, a system that uses visual recognition, or computer vision, to read a photo of a bill and automatically extract the data needed to pre-fill forms. As a result, the time needed to sign a contract from a smartphone has been reduced by 60%.

The evolution of customer service (read the article) instead relies on the use of advanced language models, or LLMs. This technology provides targeted answers to those looking for information, but it also actively supports operators. During a phone call, the algorithm analyses technical manuals in real time to suggest the quickest and most accurate solution. The system eliminates search times, while leaving the professional in full control of the relationship and dialogue with the customer.

The same algorithmic approach supports experts involved in infrastructure planning. In the case of electric mobility, for example, the cross-referencing of geospatial data through the Site Locator helps identify the most suitable locations for new charging points. On the operational side, tools such as the Doc Analyzer support technicians in converting plant reports into structured data and operational KPIs. In all these contexts, technology facilitates the work of professionals during the information collection and initial processing phases, while keeping human supervision firmly at the centre of the entire decision-making process.