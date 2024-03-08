Plenitude is committed to eliminating all forms of discrimination. For International Women’s Day, we carry this message forward and bring it to life with initiatives to raise awareness and encourage everyone to play a part day to day.

Combatting all forms of discrimination is everyone’s responsibility. Every day, millions of women around the world fight to ensure their rights are respected. Their experiences are tales of persistence and bravery, but also of smaller, daily gestures. For International Women’s Day, Plenitude amplifies this vital message through tangible examples.

Educating ourselves and the new generations on the importance of respect and inclusion is a first step towards change. Plenitude, its team, partners, and clients all embrace diversity and inclusion, celebrating uniqueness in every form. For this reason, on 8th March, Plenitude has organized many internal and external initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the struggle for gender equality.

The initiatives kick off on 7th March with a live-streamed internal event, hosted by a special narrator of remarkable women’s stories: Gabriella Greison, a Nuclear Physicist from Milan, acclaimed writer and theatre performer. Gabriella brings deeply moving stories to the stage, using the lives of 20th-century physicists and scientists as a metaphor to talk about progress, collaboration, inclusivity, evolution, strength, personal motivation, female empowerment, and diversity.

Society needs all talents, regardless of gender

Marie Curie, Lise Meitner, Emmy Noether, Rosalind Franklin, Hedy Lamarr and Mileva Marić were all pioneering women of science in an era dominated by men, who managed to overcome prejudices and adversities to assert themselves and make fundamental contributions to scientific progress.

From chemistry to physics, from mathematics to crystallography, their stories of failures and triumphs, set against the backdrop of wars and revolutions, aren’t just about major discoveries but also about women’s recognition and liberation. Gabriella brings their nearly forgotten stories to life to challenge stereotypes. Her communication efforts are also a commitment not to give up on the right to equal opportunities. We spoke with the author on the side-lines of the event.