Our projects to support social inclusion

We believe that supporting social inclusion is important for building a fairer and more supportive society. That’s why we work to promote the integration and reintegration into society of people experiencing marginalisation.

To achieve this goal, we collaborate with associations and third-sector organisations that share our goals and values.

Case dell’Amicizia: the future is built with inclusion

Together with Eni Foundation, we have supported the project promoted by the Community of Sant'Egidio with the aim of creating pathways and assistance for people in conditions of economic, social, and housing fragility.

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Safe House Kras Project

We are actively committed to supporting victims of domestic violence by working in collaboration with CSD Južna Primorska, one of the 16 Centres for Social Assistance in Slovenia. Since 2012, the "Casa Sicura Kras" program has provided shelter to a total of 329 individuals, including 163 women and 166 children. In 2024, Adriaplin, a company controlled by Plenitude, supported the renovation and furnishing of a safe house for women and children who are victims of violence. The contribution enabled structural improvements and the purchase of furniture, security systems, and essential equipment, making the environment safe and welcoming.

Dynamo Camp: everyone has the right to Happiness

In this spirit, we have supported the initiatives of the Dynamo Camp Foundation to promote and safeguard the Right to Happiness for children with serious or chronic diseases, also helping to improve the lives of their families.

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