With Dynamo Camp to promote the Right to Happiness
The inclusion of children with disabilities in Italy
The latest Istat report, “L’inclusione scolastica degli alunni con disabilità. Anno scolastico 2022/20231” (The educational inclusion of students with disabilities: Academic Year 2022/2023), presents some thought-provoking statistics. In the academic year covered by the report, there were approximately 338,000 students with disabilities (aged 6-18), an increase of almost 7% compared to the previous year.
Additionally, the “Audizione dell’Istat presso il Comitato Tecnico Scientifico dell’Osservatorio Nazionale sulla condizione delle persone con disabilità2” (Istat hearing before the technical scientific committee of the national observatory on the condition of persons with disabilities) points out that the resources required by families to act as social safety nets are not just financial but also relational. Unfortunately, these resources are often inadequate to guarantee the necessary care and a good quality of life for both those with disabilities and their families.
1. Istat Report “L’Inclusione scolastica degli alunni con disabilità. Anno scolastico 2022/2023”
2. Istat Report “Audizione dell’Istat presso il Comitato Tecnico Scientifico dell’Osservatorio Nazionale sulla condizione delle persone con disabilità”
Plenitude's support for Dynamo City Camps
The Dynamo Camp ETS Foundation, a third-sector organisation, provides targeted Recreational Therapy programmes for children and young people with severe or chronic illnesses, neurodevelopmental disorders, or disabilities, as well as for their families.
With our support, around 210 children and adolescents were able to participate daily in the Dynamo City Camps held for four weeks in Milan, Rome and Florence, enjoying various Dynamo Recreational Therapy activities such as theatre and musical workshops, arts and crafts sessions, circus activities and sensory experiences.
However, our commitment goes beyond this: in July 2024, we invited customers participating in our "Plenitude Insieme" loyalty program to support, with just a single click and no financial contribution required, a week-long stay for 10 adolescents at the residential Camp organised by the Foundation at the Dynamo Camp facility in Limestre, Tuscany. Thanks to over 55,000 clicks received, Plenitude covered the costs of the residential holiday, including accommodation, meals and Recreational Therapy activities for 10 adolescents with severe or chronic illnesses for one week, from 20 to 28 July 2024.
The activities of the Dynamo Camp Foundation in detail
The care pathways, activities and programmes provided by Dynamo Camp are based on Recreational Therapy, a scientific approach that empowers each child to set their own pace and limits, with the goals of:
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Creating opportunities for enjoyment and life experiences
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Enhancing self-confidence and belief in their own abilities and potential
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Sharing similar experiences to create a support network for families
At the Dynamo City Camps, activities are tailored and structured to meet the needs of the participants and to make the most of the local resources available, such as sensory and artistic workshops, musicals and theatre.