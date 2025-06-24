The latest Istat report, “L’inclusione scolastica degli alunni con disabilità. Anno scolastico 2022/20231” (The educational inclusion of students with disabilities: Academic Year 2022/2023), presents some thought-provoking statistics. In the academic year covered by the report, there were approximately 338,000 students with disabilities (aged 6-18), an increase of almost 7% compared to the previous year.

Additionally, the “Audizione dell’Istat presso il Comitato Tecnico Scientifico dell’Osservatorio Nazionale sulla condizione delle persone con disabilità2” (Istat hearing before the technical scientific committee of the national observatory on the condition of persons with disabilities) points out that the resources required by families to act as social safety nets are not just financial but also relational. Unfortunately, these resources are often inadequate to guarantee the necessary care and a good quality of life for both those with disabilities and their families.

1. Istat Report “L’Inclusione scolastica degli alunni con disabilità. Anno scolastico 2022/2023”

2. Istat Report “Audizione dell’Istat presso il Comitato Tecnico Scientifico dell’Osservatorio Nazionale sulla condizione delle persone con disabilità”