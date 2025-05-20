Case dell’Amicizia: where a new path to inclusion begins
Supporting the most vulnerable
In the cities of Rome, Naples and Turin, Plenitude, together with the Eni Foundation, supports “Case dell’Amicizia” project promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio. Case dell’Amicizia serve as true points of reference for those facing economic social and housing insecurity. These centres function as solidarity hubs, where listening turns into concrete action: here, everyone receives direct assistance and support through personalized aid programs.
Various forms of assistance for a single goal: inclusion
Among the beneficiaries of the initiative are, for example, young people living in poverty, the elderly and people experiencing homelessness. In Case dell’Amicizia, volunteers are committed to providing the necessary support, with special attention to each individual. In particular, the initiative offers:
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Food assistance and provision of appropriate clothing
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Legal advice
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Help with filling out applications for residence permits, citizenship, asylum, access to medical care, health information and personal hygiene services
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Support for cohousing projects and help covering utility bills.
In addition, every beneficiary has the opportunity to access job placement programs, which are essential for regaining personal independence. Thanks to a strong local and national network, those seeking support at Case dell’Amicizia can connect with real employment opportunities by participating in training and professional qualification courses. The goal is not just to secure employment, but to build a stable future that restores dignity and economic independence.
Results achieved
With this year-long project (from December 2024 to November 2025), Plenitude and Eni Foundation aim to support approximately 5,100 vulnerable individuals in the cities of Rome, Naples and Turin.
In the same cities, during the 2024 holiday season, 1,500 Christmas meals and solidarity gifts were donated to the Community of Sant’Egidio.