The convenience of abbreviations: EV acronyms explained

When approaching any specialized field, the first thing you often encounter is its own unique jargon. Technical expressions, idioms and acronyms form a true language of their own—one you need to learn to fully find your bearings.

This is certainly true in the world of electric mobility, where new technology brings with it a new set of terms.

In this guide, we’ve gathered the most common acronyms you’ll come across when dealing with electric vehicles.

EV – Electric Vehicle

Let’s start with the root of all the following acronyms. EV stands for Electric Vehicle—a broad category that includes all means of transport (not just cars, but also scooters and bikes) that use electricity as their energy source. Hybrid vehicles are included here too.

Too broad a category? Let’s dive into the details.

BEV – Battery Electric Vehicle

BEVs run exclusively on rechargeable batteries, no internal combustion engine is involved.

They are what we typically refer to as “fully electric vehicles.” Charging happens via public charging stations, such as those in Plenitude’s On the Road network, or via home charging units.

PHEV – Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

PHEVs combine a traditional combustion engine with an electric motor powered by a battery that can be recharged externally.

The fully electric range of a plug-in hybrid is generally shorter than that of a BEV: when the battery is depleted, the vehicle automatically switches over to its fuel-powered engine.

HEV – Hybrid Electric Vehicle

HEVs also feature a combination of combustion and electric power.

So what’s the difference from a PHEV? Unlike plug-ins, HEVs can’t be plugged in.

The battery that powers the electric motor is recharged through regenerative braking and deceleration. These batteries are smaller, since the main purpose of the electric motor is to improve efficiency, especially in urban settings. That said, an HEV’s electric range is always dependent on the combustion engine.

MHEV – Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Yet another hybrid format, MHEVs feature a small electric motor that supports the main engine during start-up, acceleration, and braking.

These vehicles do not allow for full-electric driving, since the battery does not directly power the wheels. Still, like in HEVs, this setup helps optimize efficiency and reduce fuel consumption.

EREV – Extended-Range Electric Vehicle

Same logic, but flipped: in this case, a fully electric vehicle is equipped with a small combustion engine that generates electricity when the main battery runs out. Drive remains purely electric, but range is extended thanks to this generator.

A quick note

When driving in full-electric mode, many vehicles will show an EV indicator on the dashboard. This is especially common in plug-in hybrids when the battery is sufficiently charged.

Whatever vehicle you’re driving, it’s always essential to check the DTE (Distance To Empty)—the estimate of how far you can drive with the remaining battery charge.

Knowing your DTE helps you plan the next charging stop with confidence.

Not just propulsion

Let’s wrap up this guide with a few additional acronyms that are highly relevant for EV drivers, even if they don’t directly relate to propulsion systems.

Like WLTP, the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure, which is the European standard for measuring fuel consumption and emissions. It applies to all vehicles sold in Europe and allows for a more accurate assessment of an electric vehicle’s real driving range, as well as its consumption and emission levels. This protocol replaces the former NEDC standard, offering more realistic data based on longer test distances and driving conditions that better reflect everyday use.

Or BMS, the Battery Management System, which constantly monitors the health of the battery and manages key parameters such as voltage, temperature and state of charge.

Or again, CCS, the Combined Charging System, which is the standard connector for fast charging electric vehicles. It combines AC and DC current in a single plug to reduce charging time and make the overall experience closer to that of traditional vehicles.

Finally, a note on tyres. The acronym HL identifies tyres designed specifically for electric or hybrid vehicles. HL stands for High Load, meaning the tyre can support greater weight, typically around 20% more than standard tyres. This is crucial, as EVs tend to be heavier than combustion engine vehicles due to their battery packs.

The EV-Ready label also marks tyres optimized for electric or hybrid vehicles. EV-Ready tyres have low rolling resistance, which helps to improve the vehicle’s range.