With the launch of the Futura Blocks continent, the virtual planet developed by Plenitude is now complete. The immersive experience and the “Missione Builders!” contest will take centre stage at the 60th edition of the festival.

For the third consecutive year, Plenitude will take part in Lucca Comics & Games, scheduled from Wednesday, 28 October to Sunday, 1 November 2026. Celebrating its 60th edition this year, the festival once again confirms its status as the leading pop culture event in the Western world dedicated to comics, video games, board games and cinema.

Plenitude will maintain its presence at the Loggiato Pretorio in Piazza San Michele, a freely accessible area that, thanks to its location and footfall, represents one of the festival’s key strategic hubs. The exhibition space will be transformed into a playable fragment of Futura Blocks, where architectural structures become a village that visitors can explore. The public will thus evolve from spectators into residents and builders, moving through an installation featuring five arcade stations dedicated to Futura Blocks, a virtual reality station on Futura Quest where visitors can try a flight simulation, and a brand-new tabletop building game.

“Missione Builders!”: energy takes shape

Plenitude’s physical presence at Lucca Comics & Games will be seamlessly integrated with “Missione Builders!”, the creative contest by Plenitude to establish a direct connection between the in-person experience offered by Plenitude Stores across Italy and the digital experience of Futura Blocks.

Building on the educational legacy of the “Missione Buddies!” initiative, the new project invites families and children to hand-draw their ideal architectural design, taking inspiration from the pure geometric shapes of Futura Blocks, without replicating any structures already featured in the game, and from the digital instruction booklet available online. The aim is to design an environment where homes, green spaces and energy solutions, from photovoltaic systems and electric vehicle charging stations to wind turbines, coexist in harmony.

The creative contest, launched on 3 October with a dedicated event at the Plenitude Flagship Store in Turin attended by content creator Roby, will run until 27 February 2027. Participation is free of charge and entries can be submitted via the online form or by delivering the drawings in person to participating stores, or, during the event, to the Plenitude stand at Lucca Comics & Games. Anyone submitting their drawings in person at a store or stand will receive a complimentary Memory card game. By 27 March, a jury will select three entries, which will then be converted into digital elements that can be used within the Futura Blocks continent.

Futura, Plenitude’s virtual planet

Futura is the virtual planet created by Plenitude to explore a complex topic such as energy awareness through a universal and interactive language.

The ecosystem is divided into continents, each hosted on a different platform to engage a broad range of audiences. The existing spaces, Futura HUB, Futura VILLE, Futura TRACKS and Futura QUEST, were joined in April 2026 by the new Futura Blocks continent. Hosted on Roblox, this environment expands the project by placing urban planning and energy management at its core. Users take on the role of a “Builder”, learning through direct experience how every structural decision contributes to the design and operation of a neighbourhood of the future.