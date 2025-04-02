Plenitude and the value of being a Benefit Corporation



In 2025, the law that introduced Benefit Corporations in Italy will celebrate its tenth anniversary: an important milestone that has enabled businesses to include the pursuit of the common good among their main objectives. Plenitude shares its journey.

In 2021, Plenitude chose to become a Benefit Corporation, integrating specific common benefit purposes into its corporate mission: promoting technologies for responsible energy use, prioritizing customer centrality with a transparent and ethical approach, fostering diversity and inclusion, and spreading awareness of sustainable energy consumption. This was a significant step that formalized a distinctive way of doing business. Let’s explore this journey together.

The Benefit Corporation model turns ten

In December 2025, the Italian law establishing “Società Benefit” (Benefit Corporations) will mark its tenth anniversary. This legislation emerged from a pivotal period for sustainable development policies. In 2015, the Paris Climate Agreement was signed, and the UN launched its 2030 Agenda with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at governments, businesses, and citizens. Italy responded to this global call by introducing the Benefit Corporation model into its legal framework. This model is partly inspired by the American concept of the ‘Benefit Corporation’, which emphasizes that a business can create value not only for its shareholders but also for the entire ecosystem in which it operates. Consequently, the concept of stakeholders expands beyond those with a direct interest in the company (employees, shareholders, customers, suppliers) to include all entities within its sphere of influence. The company positions itself at the heart of a territory, socially, environmentally, and culturally, not only safeguarding it but also ensuring that it benefits from the company’s activities.

The Benefit Corporation model does not seek to revolutionize business practices; profit remains essential for business survival. However, it is complemented by the common benefit, an equally important and valuable objective.

Benefit Corporations: key features

According to Law No. 208 of December 28, 2015 (sections 376–382): Benefit Corporations “in conducting their economic activity, in addition to the purpose of distributing profits, pursue one or more common benefit objectives and operate in a responsible, sustainable, and transparent manner towards people, communities, territories and the environment, cultural and social assets and activities, entities, associations, and other stakeholders”. This definition already encapsulates the key elements that characterize a Benefit Corporation.

The common benefit and new stakeholders

Profit and the common benefit are thus placed in a relationship of substantial equivalence and often synergy. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policies must be as broad and integrated as possible. Companies can generate added value through projects that enhance both individuals and communities, seizing opportunities to create synergies between these dimensions. An example of this is Plenitude’s Volunteering Project, which allows employees to dedicate part of their time to volunteer activities, recognizing their commitment to the community. Another example is Plenitude’s commitment to addressing the gender gap, an initiative that not only promotes a fundamental right, but also enriches the company with diverse talents and skills. Gender equality is a priority for Plenitude, as demonstrated by its certification in compliance with UNI PdR 125:2022 standards.