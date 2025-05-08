Plenitude and the city of culture 2023

City, environment, community.

Plenitude partners with Bergamo, the Italian Capital of Culture 2023.

The journey

Bergamo and Brescia were chosen as the Italian Capital of Culture 2023, a recognition that highlights their history and thei artistic and cultural heritage. This recognition led to the creation of a series of events and activities involving both public and private stakeholders in the region. Throughout 2023, Plenitude actively took part in this initiative with events and installations in the city of Bergamo.

The city of Bergamo, between past, present and future

On April 12, 2023, an exhibition was inaugurated in Bergamo that depicted the city through images of the past and present. This first initiative in the area, promoted by Plenitude, ANCE and the Municipality of Bergamo and curated by Luca Molinari, offered a glimpse into the life and history of the Bergamo community.

The exhibition, which ended on 17 September 2023, attracted a large number of visitors from all over the world.

During the European Sustainable Mobility Week, from September 16 to 19, 2023, Plenitude continued to share its vision of electric mobility through a dedicated Plenitude + Plenitude On The Road booth located in Piazza delle Libertà. In line with its previous events in Bergamo, Plenitude opted for an edutainment approach and, in fact, visitors could try out various interactive technologies at the stand, including a driving simulator, a photo booth, EV charging stations, virtual reality videos, and video games.

The third major event in Bergamo took place from September 21 to October 15 and featured the installation “Feeling the Energy” in Parco Suardi. Developed for Plenitude by Carlo Ratti Associati with architect Italo Rota, the installation was composed of over 500 meters of digitally bent antibacterial copper tubing supplied by KME. Inspired by plant life, the structure both absorbed and generated energy.

“Feeling the Energy” was first presented during the Milan Design Week, and is a self-sufficient energy infrastructure, whose resources are continuously reused in a cycle: energy from the sun, wind, and human movement is collected and stored during the day, and is then reused in the evening to illuminate the Botanical Garden. The same mechanism also powers water vaporisers that cool the garden pathways and nourish the surrounding vegetation.

Originally unveiled during Milan Design Week, “Feeling the Energy” is a self-sufficient energy infrastructure where resources are reused in a continuous cycle: energy collected from the sun, wind, and human movement throughout the day is stored and reused in the evening. The same system powered water vaporizers that cooled the park’s pathways and nourished the surrounding vegetation.

The installation also included an experiential component: several educational stations, called Energy Carousel, Garden Orchestra, The Leading Logo, Powering Vibrations, Blinds in the Sun and Solar Garden, illustrated the innovations achieved in renewable energy production.

Additional initiatives available for visitors included: portals reproducing excerpts from Antonio Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, a giant vibraphone to play, a tunnel of colorful lights and photovoltaic panels to walk through, which activated mist sprays to refresh visitors.

The installation remained at Parco Suardi for about three weeks and was open to everyone free of charge.