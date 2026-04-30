HSE Policy

We operate in the renewable energy sector and are committed to the highest standards of health, safety and environmental protection to ensure a safe, healthy and sustainable working environment across all our operations.



The health and safety of our employees, business partners, and the communities we serve, as well as the protection of the environment are top priorities at every stage of our business. We consider the satisfaction of all stakeholders, both within and outside the organisation, as a crucial element for the effective management and enhancement of our HSE (Health, Safety & Environment) processes.



Our HSE policy is guided by the following commitments: