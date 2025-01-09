Initiatives and events to promote greater energy awareness

We believe in the value of collaboration as a driver of change. This is why we build partnerships with local and international organisations and institutions that share our commitment to supporting the energy transition.

The energy transition to the rhythm of music

We participated as Energy Partner in several festivals across Europe, helping to improve the energy efficiency of live music events. From urban regeneration initiatives to laser installations powered by electricity generated from renewable sources, we chose to leave a tangible mark on the cities that hosted some of these festivals.

Plenitude Arena

A partnership with Europe’s largest indoor arena to bring innovation, energy efficiency and new sustainable solutions to the live experience.

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Primavera Sound Festival

One of Europe’s most important festivals returned to Barcelona, and we were once again its Energy Partner.

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FestiValle 2026

From 7 to 10 August 2026, we are Energy Partner of FestiValle for a summer full of events in the heart of Agrigento.

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KISS KISS WAY 2026

During summer 2026, we brought music and energy across Italy together with Radio Kiss Kiss.

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Sport that inspires change

We team up with leading athletes from the worlds of sport and e-sports to encourage a more responsible approach to energy. Together with the Armani Olimpia Milano basketball team, the champions of La Vuelta and many others, we promote greater awareness of energy and innovation.

Armani Olimpia Milano

Plenitude is Armani Olimpia Milano’s main partner for the 2025–2026 EuroLeague games.

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Culture that creates connections

When culture and energy meet, events, exhibitions, projects and installations come to life, inspiring curiosity and awareness. These experiences guide us in understanding energy, its value and its impact, because experiencing it consciously means contributing to change every day.

BASE Milano

Plenitude is the Energy Partner of BASE Milano, one of the city's leading cultural production hubs.

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The Art in Motion Museum

Plenitude On The Road transforms its charging network into an open-air museum, bringing art into the spaces of electric mobility.

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Projects that evolve our energy

Journeys, initiatives and collaborations that turn ideas into tangible results for Plenitude, generating new growth opportunities and accelerating innovation, with an increasingly concrete and distinctive impact.

Dark Mode Ads

Explore the project in collaboration with LePub, designed to combine creativity and technology to help reduce energy consumption in advertising communication on outdoor LED panels.

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