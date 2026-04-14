An illuminating initiative

The project starts with shop windows and LED screens in our stores in Italy and in Digital Out Of Home (DOOH)¹ spaces in Italy, Spain and France, which will now switch all creatives to dark mode, maintaining readability and communicative impact while reducing energy consumption compared to previous ads.

This is confirmed by a study conducted in Italy by Certimac², an independent research institute commissioned by Plenitude, which highlighted how darker tones require less energy, as each pixel needs lower intensity to be reproduced on LED screens. With dark mode images, it is possible to achieve energy savings of up to 74%³ compared to the energy consumption associated with the projection of traditional versions of the same images.

The first dark mode billboard was launched in Madrid, in Plaza Callao, one of Europe’s main symbols of digital communication, and simultaneously at Castel Sant’Angelo–Lungotevere Prati in Rome and in La Défense in Paris, iconic cities where we are present with our retail activities.

This marks the beginning of a broader change: in a world where the right message can make a difference, we want to invite companies, brands and industry operators to do their part. How? By joining the initiative through the use of a technological platform developed by LePub, DarkModeAds.com, a tool available to everyone.