Artists from the indie, classic rock, and dance scenes will perform over two weekends – from June 20 to 22 and from June 27 to 29 – in the historic setting of Parco Bussoladomani, in Lido di Camaiore, where we will be the Official Partner of the La Prima Estate music festival.

With the aim of supporting the festival in its energy transition journey, we will install a photovoltaic system that will help power the “Plenitude Stage,” where DJs and emerging artists will perform, enriching various moments of the day.