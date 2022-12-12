Messapia: when the power of the sea meets innovation
A project that combines local heritage and new technologies to help build a more sustainable future.
Plenitude, through Messapia Floating Wind Srl, is developing a floating offshore wind farm with a total installed capacity of over 1.3 GW off the coast of Apulia.
Our strategic approach to creating value
The project is based on five guiding principles, promoting the development of local communities and the region.
All the project milestones
12 December 2022
General Minimum Technical Solution (STMG)
20 December 2022
Application for maritime state concession
7 April 2023
Definition of Environmental Impact Study contents
19 December 2024
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
2026*
Issuance of Single Authorization and maritime state concession
2027*
Final investment decision and start of construction
2030*
Commissioning
*Estimated activity start date.
The plant in detail
Thanks to floating technology, it is possible to harness marine areas farther from the coast, at depths unreachable with fixed-foundation solutions.
Messapia is also coordinating the technical working group established by TERNA for the connection of our offshore wind plant, as well as other renewable energy facilities (RES) from various producers, to the national electricity transmission grid. After completing the project's preliminary phases, we are approaching the approval of the Grid Development Plan (PTO) by TERNA.