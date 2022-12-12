The plant in detail

Thanks to floating technology, it is possible to harness marine areas farther from the coast, at depths unreachable with fixed-foundation solutions.

Messapia is also coordinating the technical working group established by TERNA for the connection of our offshore wind plant, as well as other renewable energy facilities (RES) from various producers, to the national electricity transmission grid. After completing the project's preliminary phases, we are approaching the approval of the Grid Development Plan (PTO) by TERNA.