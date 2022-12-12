Messapia: when the power of the sea meets innovation

A project that combines local heritage and new technologies to help build a more sustainable future.

Plenitude, through Messapia Floating Wind Srl, is developing a floating offshore wind farm with a total installed capacity of over 1.3 GW off the coast of Apulia.

Our strategic approach to creating value

The project is based on five guiding principles, promoting the development of local communities and the region.

  • Environmental protection

    Our design choices aim to safeguard marine ecosystems while considering the economic and social realities of Apulia.

  • Visual impact reduction

    For Messapia, we will adopt floating technology, modern and well-suited to our seas, which allows wind turbines to be installed more than 28 km offshore, significantly reducing visual impact on Apulia’s territory and the Salento coastline.

  • Minimizing interference

    We have studied the marine area and designed the wind farm to minimize the impact on key coastal economic activities, such as fishing and to reduce interference with maritime and air traffic.

  • Creating an industrial ecosystem

    We are committed to supporting the development of the existing business network and port infrastructure, generating direct benefits for the local economy.

  • Enhancing knowledge

    The studies and research we have conducted, with contributions from regional and national entities and under the supervision of universities and research institutes, are helping to enrich the cultural and natural heritage of our seas.

Wind turbines at sunset
All the project milestones

All the project milestones

12 December 2022

General Minimum Technical Solution (STMG)

20 December 2022

Application for maritime state concession

7 April 2023

Definition of Environmental Impact Study contents

19 December 2024

Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)

2026*

Issuance of Single Authorization and maritime state concession

2027*

Final investment decision and start of construction

2030*

Commissioning

*Estimated activity start date.

The plant in detail

Thanks to floating technology, it is possible to harness marine areas farther from the coast, at depths unreachable with fixed-foundation solutions.

Messapia is also coordinating the technical working group established by TERNA for the connection of our offshore wind plant, as well as other renewable energy facilities (RES) from various producers, to the national electricity transmission grid. After completing the project's preliminary phases, we are approaching the approval of the Grid Development Plan (PTO) by TERNA.

Project map