Plenitude launches "On the Road", the new identity of its e-mobility solutions

Milan, October 1st, 2024 - Plenitude marks another step forward in electric mobility with the launch of “On the Road,” unifying all its charging solutions, both domestic and on-road, under a single identity, consolidating the Be Charge integration process within the company.

In fact, as of October 15 Be Charge, Plenitude company dedicated to e-mobility solutions, will transform its app in “Plenitude On the Road”, featuring an optimized design and a charging experience that will continue to evolve through increasingly innovative services. At the same time, the network of over 20,000 charging points in Italy and Europe will adopt a refreshed look, in line with Plenitude brand. Finally, Be Charge website will be migrated to Plenitude's corporate and commercial websites, where customers will be able to access all the information and news about the company's electric mobility solutions.

This evolution aims at contributing to the acceleration of Plenitude's electric mobility development in Italy and abroad, particularly in those countries where the company is already present in the market with its energy solutions for households and businesses.

“The launch of 'On the Road' represents a significant milestone in supporting the development of electric mobility in an integrated way. By unifying our charging solutions under a single identity, we want to reinforce our message, offering drivers not only an increasingly reliable and intuitive experience, but also making our solutions more recognizable and accessible. The new graphic design, characterized by the line that recalls the road, symbolizes fluidity and dynamism, reflecting Plenitude's values of innovation. This change not only consolidates our position in the energy transition, but also marks a further step in the integration of Be Charge into Plenitude, testifying our ongoing commitment to promote the adoption of electric mobility, both in Italy and the rest of Europe” said Paolo Martini, Head of E-Mobility Recharge Solutions at Plenitude and CEO of Be Charge.

Plenitude provides energy to about 10 million European customers with the goal of reaching 11.5 million customers by 2027. In the renewable energy sector, the company also aims to reach over 8 GW of installed capacity by 2027 and over 15 GW by 2030. Plenitude is also among the leaders in the field of electric mobility, with the goal of reaching 40,000 charging points by 2027.