Plenitude and Pininfarina partner to create a new design for electric vehicle charging areas

Plenitude, through its subsidiary Plenitude On The Road, has entered into a strategic partnership with Pininfarina to transform the design of the areas hosting its electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The collaboration aims to redefine future charging spaces by combining functionality, aesthetics, ease of use, transparency, and high‑quality services for electric mobility.

The agreement provides for the design, development, and definition of a new concept for innovative charging stations, conceived as distinctive and easily recognisable spaces capable of adapting flexibly to different urban and territorial contexts. The project will also include the creation of additional services designed to enhance the charging‑time experience for e‑drivers. The design of the hubs will be overseen by Pininfarina, with particular attention to material quality, ergonomics, and harmonious integration into the surrounding environment.

The collaboration is rooted in shared values and a mutual ambition to combine Plenitude’s expertise in technology with Pininfarina’s excellence in architecture and design.

In addition, the partnership includes the installation of four Plenitude On The Road charging points (two alternating current (AC) charging points with power up to 22 kW and two direct current (DC) charging points with power up to 50 kW) at Pininfarina’s headquarters in Cambiano (Turin). The initiative is part of the design house’s broader ESG evolution and reflects its tangible commitment to the ecological transition.

The initiative demonstrates Plenitude and Pininfarina’s commitment to actively contributing to the development of increasingly sustainable and innovative electric mobility, including from a design perspective. The collaboration, built on a shared vision of the future of electric mobility, will enable visitors to the Cambiano headquarters to access efficient and integrated charging solutions.

Paolo Martini, Head of E‑Mobility Recharge Solutions di Plenitude e CEO di Plenitude On The Road, stated: “The collaboration with Pininfarina brings together two leading players in Italian industry, whose expertise is recognized both nationally and internationally. We are in a period of profound transition, technology is evolving rapidly, and this agreement will help reshape the way we experience charging areas, with the aim of offering e‑drivers increasingly personalized services tailored to their needs.”

Paolo Dellachà, CEO of Pininfarina, commented: “This partnership confirms Pininfarina’s commitment to helping redesign the mobility of the future. From our first electric vehicle in the 1970s to our most recent innovations in design, architecture, and user experience, we apply our multidisciplinary expertise to solutions that improve people’s lives. Together with Plenitude, we aim to transform charging areas into spaces that are more welcoming, recognizable, and harmoniously integrated into their surroundings, because we believe that design is a true driver of progress and an accelerator of change.”

Plenitude

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in more than 15 countries worldwide with a business model that integrates the generation of 5.8 GW of electricity from renewable sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million customers, and an extensive network of about 23,000 electric vehicle charging points. By 2028, the company aims to reach 10 GW of renewable capacity globally.

Pininfarina

A global icon of Italian design, Pininfarina is renowned for its unique ability to create timeless beauty through its core values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina is an international design group, the ultimate expression of automotive style and a consolidated player in industrial and experience design, architecture, nautical design, and mobility beyond the automotive sector. The Group counts 500 employees, with offices in Italy, Germany, China, and the United States, and has been listed on the stock exchange since 1986. Over more than nine decades, Pininfarina has designed more than 1,450 automotive and mobility projects and over 750 product and architectural projects, receiving more than 90 international design awards in the past 10 years.