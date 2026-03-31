Plenitude expands electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Spain

Plenitude, through its subsidiary Plenitude On The Road, will contribute to the development of the first corridor of ultra‑fast charging stations along the AP‑9 motorway in the Galicia region, Spain. Following the agreement signed with Autopistas del Atlántico, the company plans to install and operate 42 ultrafast charging points with power up to 300 kW, located in five of the seven service areas along the motorway: O Salnés, Compostela, Ameixeira North and South, and Miño. The charging points installed at the Ameixeira North and South stations will be among the first to become operational.

The installation of ultra‑fast charging infrastructure is intended to promote the spread of electric mobility in Galicia.

Paolo Martini, Head of e‑Mobility Recharge Solutions at Plenitude and CEO of Plenitude On The Road, said: "We are proud to have signed this agreement, through which we aim to support the expansion of electric mobility along one of Galicia’s main transport routes, offering e‑drivers cutting‑edge charging solutions and high‑quality service. This partnership is fully aligned with Plenitude’s strategy to expand its ultrafast charging network along major motorway corridors, including in other European countries.”

The 220‑kilometre Atlantic Motorway, operated by Autopistas del Atlántico under the concession granted by the Ministry of Transport, is part of the European high‑capacity road network (E1). The AP‑9 registers 115 million annual transits, more than one‑third of which occur along 37 kilometres of toll‑free sections.

The installation of all charging stations is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, and their commissioning will be scheduled for each service area around the approval timelines for permits and licenses required by the different public administrations and relevant authorities.

Plenitude On The Road is an integrated operator in the electric vehicle charging sector in Spain and other European countries, with 23,000 charging points. In addition, the Plenitude On The Road app provides access to around 600,000 charging points across Europe.

In Spain, Plenitude has reached approximately 1,700 MW of installed capacity and is also expanding its presence in the country’s retail market, with 500,000 customers.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in more than 15 countries worldwide with a business model that integrates the production of 5.8 GW of renewable electricity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million customers, and a widespread network of 23,000 electric vehicle charging points.