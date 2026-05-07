Plenitude publishes its 2025 Annual Report and its new Sustainability and Impact Report

Plenitude today published its 2025 Statutory Financial Statements (link), together with the Sustainability Report and Impact Report, both available online on the company’s website (link).

Over the past year, Plenitude has confirmed its growth trajectory by further strengthening an integrated business model capable of combining economic development with the energy transition. Compared to 2024, the company increased its installed renewable capacity by 40%, further reinforcing its position in both energy retail and electric mobility.

This evolution highlights the robustness of Plenitude’s distinctive business model and its ability to generate long-term value, delivering solid economic results, with a pro forma EBITDA of approximately €1.1 billion.

Stefano Goberti, Chief Executive Officer of Plenitude, commented: “The 2025 results confirm Plenitude’s distinctive positioning: robust growth that successfully integrates economic performance with a strong focus on sustainability, thanks to our model, which is built around people, innovation and a long-term vision. We continue to contribute to the energy transition by leveraging the integration of renewables, retail and electric mobility.”

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in over 15 countries worldwide with a business model integrating the generation of electricity from approximately 6 GW of renewable capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to more than 11 million customers across Europe, and a network of 23,000 electric vehicle charging points. By 2030, the company aims to reach 15 GW of installed renewable capacity globally and 15 million customers.