Plenitude completes EIP’s share capital entry

Plenitude (“the Company”) announces the finalization of the transaction – first announced on December 21st – for Energy Infrastructure Partners ('EIP') to enter its shareholder base through a capital increase. As part of the transaction, EIP is investing €588 million into the Company. The amount corresponds to approximately 7.6% of the Company on the basis of a post-money Equity Value of Plenitude of around €8 billion and an Enterprise Value of over €10 billion. The transaction has been approved by the relevant competent authorities.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, commented: “The completion of this transaction is a key milestone in our strategy. We are crystallizing the value of our business and strengthening its financial structure. This transaction gives us renewed momentum to progress on a path of growth toward the energy transition, underpinned by the solidity of our business model”.

Plenitude is active in over 15 countries across the world with a business model integrating: the production of electricity from around 3 GW of renewable capacity; the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million European clients; and an extensive network of almost 20,000 electric vehicle charging points. By 2026, the company intends to reach 11 million clients, over 7 GW of installed renewable capacity, and more than 30,000 installed electric vehicle charging points.