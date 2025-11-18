Plenitude strengthens its presence in France by signing an agreement to acquire a Neoen portfolio of renewable assets totaling around 760 MW

Plenitude has signed an agreement to acquire from Neoen, a leading renewable energy company, a portfolio of 52 operating assets, including 37 photovoltaic plants, 14 wind farms, and one operating battery storage facility, for a total of approximately 760 MW installed capacity located throughout France. The assets produce approximately 1.1 TWh of electricity annually.

The agreement marks a further step in Plenitude’s growth strategy, reinforcing its position among the leading integrated energy players in Europe. The completion of the agreement is subject to the approval of the competent authorities.

The transaction represents one of the largest renewable energy deals completed in the French market in recent years and significantly contributes to Plenitude’s 2025 installed capacity targets. It supports the company’s growth under the 2025–2028 Strategic Plan, which aims to reach 10 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2028, aligning with Plenitude’s commitment to the energy transition.

The acquisition will further consolidate Plenitude’s presence in France, one of Europe’s most dynamic energy markets. The integration of the portfolio with Plenitude’s existing assets will also enable optimized operations and synergies.

Stefano Goberti, CEO of Plenitude, commented: “The acquisition expands our presence in France, where we already serve around 1 million retail customers and where we are growing in both energy solutions and e-mobility markets. Through this operation, we strengthen our integrated business model and accelerate progress toward achieving our strategic objectives”.

Plenitude is a company controlled by Eni that integrates production from renewables, the sale of energy, energy services and a large network of electric vehicle charging points. It currently provides energy to 10 million households and businesses across Europe, with the objective of exceeding 11 million customers by 2028 and reaching 15 million by 2030.