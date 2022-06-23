IPO of Plenitude shares postponed due to market conditions
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San Donato Milanese, 23 June 2022 - 07:21 PM CEST
Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit (“Plenitude”) today informed that the shareholder Eni S.p.A. (“Eni”) announced the postponement of the Initial Public Offering (the “Offering”) of ordinary shares of Plenitude, for the listing on Euronext Milan, a regulated market which is organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..
Market conditions have deteriorated since Plenitude and Eni announced the Intention to Float on 9 June. While there was strong and widespread investor interest in Plenitude and important support for its strategy, it was concluded that the volatility and uncertainty currently affecting the markets require a further phase of monitoring.
Plenitude will continue to monitor market conditions and deliver their strategy of offering decarbonized energy to their customers, through the development of renewables and electric mobility investments.
Contacts
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Plenitude Press Office - Milanufficio.stampa@eniplenitude.com
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This announcement is an advertisement pursuant to the Delegated Regulation (EU) 979/2019 and not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit has filed an application for the approval of a prospectus in connection with a proposed initial public offering of its securities (the “Prospectus”). As of the date hereof, the Prospectus has not been approved yet by the competent regulatory or supervisory authorities and has not been published yet. Once the Prospectus is approved, it will be published and made publicly accessible on a specific portion of the corporate website of Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit (corporate.eniplenitude.com) and on the dedicated website (eniplenitude.com/ipo) and potential investors should read it carefully before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the securities of Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit. NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, THE UNITED KINGDOM, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR ANY COUNTRY WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DO SO.
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