IPO of Plenitude shares postponed due to market conditions

Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Società Benefit (“Plenitude”) today informed that the shareholder Eni S.p.A. (“Eni”) announced the postponement of the Initial Public Offering (the “Offering”) of ordinary shares of Plenitude, for the listing on Euronext Milan, a regulated market which is organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

Market conditions have deteriorated since Plenitude and Eni announced the Intention to Float on 9 June. While there was strong and widespread investor interest in Plenitude and important support for its strategy, it was concluded that the volatility and uncertainty currently affecting the markets require a further phase of monitoring.

Plenitude will continue to monitor market conditions and deliver their strategy of offering decarbonized energy to their customers, through the development of renewables and electric mobility investments.