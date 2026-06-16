Plenitude becomes the naming partner of the largest indoor venue in Europe

As of July 1st Paris La Défense Arena will officially become the Plenitude Arena, inaugurating a new phase in its development through a strategic partnership that positions Plenitude as a key partner of Europe’s largest indoor venue.

This partnership powers the Arena’s ambition: to shape the venue of the future – innovative and more energy efficient. Both Plenitude and the Arena are driven by a common desire to deliver excellence, foster innovation, and enhance the spectators experience, while supporting energy efficiency.

Beyond naming rights, the partnership is grounded in concrete initiatives. Plenitude will provide the Arena with electricity certified through Guarantees of Origin coming from French renewable sources and will install an electric vehicle charging hub in the venue parking lot. Moreover, the company will leverage its expertise to work alongside the Arena in exploring solutions to enhance the energy efficiency of the infrastructure.

“For Plenitude this collaboration goes far beyond brand visibility. It reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening its presence in the French market and to establishing itself among the country’s leading energy players. We are thrilled to start this journey together, sharing the same ambition and supporting the Arena’s vision for the future” said Mauro Fanfoni, Head of Retail International Markets of Plenitude and Managing Director of Plenitude France.

"The partnership with the Arena is in line with our vision and values, where energy, culture and community come together with the aim to create a positive impact. France is a key market for us, where the Plenitude brand is gaining strong momentum” said Giorgia Molajoni, Chief Technology and Communication Officer at Plenitude.

“Paris La Défense Arena has become a benchmark in Europe and is now at a pivotal moment in its development. From the very outset, we have made environmental responsibility a core requirement. Today, we do not intend to stop there. This partnership with Plenitude brings this ambition to life: joining forces with a partner who shares our vision of a large, innovative and responsible venue, focused on the audience experience and on the most memorable events on the global stage. We share the same conviction: environmental responsibility is not a cost, it is a driver of performance.” said Frédéric Longuépée, Paris la Défense Arena’s CEO.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in over 15 countries worldwide with a business model integrating the generation of electricity from approximately 6 GW of renewable capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 11 million customers across Europe, and a network of 23,000 electric vehicle charging points. By 2030, the company aims to reach 15 GW of installed renewable capacity globally and 15 million customers.

In France, Plenitude is the fourth-largest energy supplier in the residential market. The company has approximately 900 MW of installed renewable capacity and is developing a proprietary network of charging points for electric vehicles.