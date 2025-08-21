Plenitude returns as main sponsor and official energy partner of La Vuelta

Plenitude will accompany the peloton from Turin to Madrid, allowing the recharge of the electric vehicles used by the organizers of the race during the competition

Plenitude renews its sponsorship of the ‘white jersey’ and names Óscar Freire as its official ambassador

Plenitude announces that it will be the main sponsor of La Vuelta 25 for the fourth consecutive year, strengthening its position as one of the key partners of the prestigious global cycling competition. Plenitude will also return as the event’s Official Energy Partner, allowing the recharge of the electric vehicles used by the organizers of ‘La Vuelta’ which accompany the peloton and race management teams along the route throughout the competition.

Celebrating its 90th anniversary, La Vuelta 25 will start in Italy for the first time in its history before crossing France and Spain, covering a total of 3.151 kilometres in 21 stages. The competition will start on 23 August in Turin and will end on 14 September in Madrid.

Plenitude will continue to sponsor the white jersey, which is awarded to the best-ranked rider under the age of 26 in each stage. Since its first appearance at La Vuelta in 2019, the white jersey has been worn by cycling's greatest talents, such as Denmark's Mattias Skjelmose in 2024 and Spain's Juan Ayuso in 2023. The jersey represents a new chapter in the career of young cyclists and reflects Plenitude's commitment to the next generation. The sponsorship reaffirms Plenitude’s values - commitment, dedication, perseverance, and passion.

Plenitude also announces that Óscar Freiere, the Spanish three-time road cycling world champion and winner of seven stages of La Vuelta, will return as a Plenitude ambassador.

In addition, on the occasion of La Vuelta, Plenitude is launching an editorial project that will come to life on its international social media channels, designed as a true electric car travel diary. Every kilometre travelled in electric mode will thus become an opportunity of tangibly showcasing Plenitude’s role in the countries touched by La Vuelta, as well as its commitment towards energy transition in Europe.

The campaign will begin in Turin, where Plenitude will highlight the Volpiano solar plant and special charging stations for e-cars featuring graphics inspired by the race. The journey will continue through France, where thanks to the Plenitude On The Road app and local electric vehicle charging infrastructure available on the same app, there will be opportunities to take breaks from the race and recharge the electric vehicle. Finally, in Spain, audiences will gain insights into wind energy through dedicated content about the wind farms in Numancia, Raposeras, Ponteceso, Barrigoso, and Outes.

During the Italian stages in Turin and Alba, a food truck from ALT Stazione del Gusto — a food restaurant format in collaboration between Enilive and the Accademia Niko Romito — will be serving a special menu in the starting area.

About Plenitude

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is present in more than 15 countries around the world with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from renewable sources, with 4,5 GW of installed capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to over 10 million European customers, and an extensive network of around 22,000 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2028, globally the company aims to reach 10 GW of installed renewable capacity.