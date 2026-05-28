Plenitude to serve as Energy Partner of Primavera Sound 2026

Plenitude will once again serve as the official Energy Partner of Primavera Sound Barcelona, the international music festival taking place from 3 to 7 June at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum — a global landmark event that brings leading artists to its stages. The 2026 edition will feature Massive Attack, The Cure, Gorillaz, Doja Cat, Bad Gyal, Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Carl Cox and many more.

The partnership between Plenitude and Primavera Sound, launched in 2022, represents a turning point in the world of major music events: in 2022, the festival was among the first globally to use battery systems charged by energy from renewable sources, specifically solar panels, to help power one of the stages of the edition. In 2023, the storage systems have been extended to the Madrid and Porto editions, and in 2024 they reached new levels of efficiency, enhancing the event’s energy performance1. In 2025, Plenitude installed high‑efficiency batteries at the Parc del Fòrum which helped power seven stages, including the Plenitude by Nitsa Stage, created in collaboration with the iconic Nitsa — a historic Barcelona club and a reference point for the electronic music scene since 1994.

This year, Plenitude is renewing its commitment with an installation of 48 photovoltaic panels connected to a storage battery: a system that will contribute to powering the Plenitude Stage, one of the festival’s main stages, with solar energy. During the day, the panels will capture sunlight, while after sunset the stored energy will fuel live performances, helping power the stage when the music lights up the night.

As darkness falls, the photovoltaic structure will take on a new form using an integrated lighting system. The panels will transform into a luminous art installation designed to immerse the Plenitude Stage audience in a captivating display of lights and colors.

Plenitude will also contribute to supplying the festival’s energy demand through the supply of electricity certified with European Guarantees of Origin from renewable sources. This initiative builds on the energy solutions implemented in previous editions and reflects Plenitude’s mission to make major live events increasingly energy‑efficient.

Alongside its on‑site presence, Plenitude will develop a digital content plan in collaboration with creators from Italy, France and Spain, countries where the company operates in the retail energy market, renewable power generation and electric mobility. The digital project aims to actively engage an online community, guiding audiences through the energy of the festival and the city hosting it via the brand’s social channels. Creators will showcase Barcelona through dedicated social content highlighting some of its most iconic spots, including historic venues, vintage shops offering second‑hand clothing, restaurants and places to enjoy traditional Catalan cuisine. In the evening, the storytelling will move inside Primavera Sound Barcelona, with live content designed to capture and convey the atmosphere and energy of the crowd, even to audiences following online.

In addition, Plenitude will offer the selected winners — chosen through a social contest open to followers of the Plenitude España Instagram page residing in Spain2 — the chance to attend Primavera Sound Barcelona and enjoy performances by their favorite artists.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in over 15 countries with a business model that integrates the production of around 6 GW of renewable electricity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to more than 11 million customers, and a widespread network of 23,000 electric vehicle charging points in Italy and abroad.

1 Energy performance calculated in terms of reduction of emissions. The reduction in emissions was calculated by comparing the energy data from the 2024 edition with those of the 2017 event, based on actual diesel consumption and electricity drawn from the grid. Official emission factors, consistent with the reference years and sourced from institutional databases (https://www.ree.es/en), were applied. The calculation also took into account any structural changes made to the festival over time.

2 https://eniplenitude.es/content/dam/plenitude-es/documents/es/bases-legales-promociones/bases-legales-primavera-sound-2026.pdf