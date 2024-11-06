Plenitude starts operation of a 5 MW solar plant in Dordogne, France

The solar plant, named after the municipality of Bouillac, is connected to the local distribution network via a 1.7 km underground medium-voltage line.

It is estimated that Bouillac will produce 6,700 MWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the energy needs of more than 2.500 people *.

Bouillac (Dordogne), 6 November 2024 - Plenitude has announced the start of operation of a new photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of 5 MW in the municipality of Bouillac, Dordogne, in France.

It is estimated that the plant will produce 6,700 MWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the energy needs of more than 2,500 people*, being connected to the local distribution network via a 1.7 km underground medium voltage line. The electricity generated will be marketed by Plenitude in line with its integrated business model.

The project involves the rehabilitation of a former clay extraction quarry currently in disuse, in line with the government's guidelines for promoting photovoltaic parks on this type of land. In addition, the design of the plant and its lay-out has been carried out in compliance with the objective of not having a visual impact on populated places. This has been achieved thanks to the fact that the location of the photovoltaic plant is surrounded by trees that prevent visual impact, integrating it into the terrain.

"The start up of the Bouillac solar plant represents a further important milestone for Plenitude, which confirms our commitment to seizing those opportunities that a country like France offers in the renewables sector. This project, in addition to being a virtuous examples of integration with the territory, testifies our growth objectives in the French market”, explained Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director of Plenitude Renewables in France and Spain.

With this new photovoltaic park, Plenitude advances in its plans to boost its presence in France and takes another step forward in its strategy to approach its global objectives of having 8 GW of installed capacity by 2027. Plenitude already has 120 MW in operation in France and a portfolio of projects under development of more than 700 MW.

Plenitude has a presence in more than 15 countries around the world with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from renewable sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions to some 10 million European customers, as well as an extensive network of 21,000 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2027, the company aims to reach nearly 11 million customers, more than 8 GW of installed renewable capacity and 40,000 charging points.