Plenitude doubles installed capacity in Spain thanks to organic growth

The company furtherly grows in the Spanish renewable market reaching nearly 950 MW of installed capacity, more than double compared with 2023.





Plenitude has completed the construction of the 150 MW Caparacena project in Granada and has currently a portfolio of projects under construction of further nearly 820 MW that will be completed in the period 2025-2026.

Madrid, 7 January 2025 – Plenitude has expanded its installed capacity from renewable sources in Spain by 400 MW, reaching nearly 950 MW of photovoltaic and wind power projects, more than double compared with 2023.

In particular, Plenitude has recently completed the installation of 150 MW of the Caparacena project in Granada, consisting of three photovoltaic plants nearly accounting for 50 MW capacity each. The electricity connection to the national transmission grid is ensured by a 400 kV substation, the construction of which has just been completed, and another 200 kV substation and line shared with other operators.

Moreover, Plenitude also completed the construction of other plants totalling nearly 250 MW in the solar parks of Renopool, in Extremadura, and Guillena, in Andalusia.

Thanks also to these operations, the company has reached its target of 4GW of installed capacity globally in 2024.

“During 2024 Plenitude has registered significant organic growth in Spain with the completion of several renewable projects realized also thanks to the good relationships we have developed locally. Spain is a strategic country for our company and we want to have a positive impact in the areas where we operate, not only economically, but also on the communities that host us” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Western Europe Renewables and Managing Director of Plenitude in Spain.

In addition, Plenitude in Spain has a pipeline of further nearly 820MW of plants already under construction. It is expected that this portfolio of projects will be completed between 2025 and 2026, in line with the company's long-term strategy in the renewable business and in the country.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is present in more than 15 countries around the world with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from 4 GW of renewable capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million European customers, and an extensive network of around 22,000 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2027, the company has the objective to reach 8 GW of installed renewable capacity globally.