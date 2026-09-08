GreenIT starts production at two solar plants in Italy, marking a new milestone in its growth journey

The projects, located in the Piedmont region, have a total capacity of approximately 19 MW and an expected annual generation of nearly 30 GWh

New projects totalling around 30 MW are currently under construction, while a solar pipeline exceeding 300 MW is under development

GreenIT, the joint venture owned by Plenitude (51%) and CDP Equity (49%), announces the start of production at two solar parks developed, constructed and commissioned by the company in Italy and located in the Piedmont region, in the provinces of Vercelli and Alessandria.

With a combined installed capacity of approximately 19 MW, the plants are expected to generate around 30 GWh of electricity annually.

From a technological perspective, the projects feature around 32,000 high-efficiency bifacial photovoltaic modules installed on structures equipped with single-axis solar tracking systems, enabling optimized energy production throughout the day.

The plants have been developed on sites previously used for extraction activities and subsequently remediated and redeveloped. The projects have transformed these areas into renewable energy generation hubs, contributing to the enhancement and revitalization of the local territory.

The start of production represents a significant milestone in GreenIT’s industrial growth in the solar sector and confirms the steady progress of the company’s development pipeline, which includes more than 300 MW of solar projects at an advanced stage of development. In addition, new plants currently under construction in Campania and Piedmont, with a combined capacity of approximately 30 MW, are expected to enter into operation between the end of 2026 and the first months of 2027.

Paolo Bellucci, Chief Executive Officer of GreenIT, commented: “The commissioning of these two plants marks an important step in GreenIT’s growth journey and reinforces our ambition to become one of Italy’s leading operators in the solar and wind energy sector. This achievement demonstrates our tangible commitment to expanding renewable energy generation and supporting the country’s energy transition pathway.”

GreenIT S.p.A.



GreenIT is a joint venture owned 51% by Plenitude (a company controlled by Eni) and 49% by CDP Equity, established to develop, build, and operate renewable energy generation facilities in Italy. Founded in 2021, the joint venture is part of a strategy aimed at supporting the country’s energy transition by increasing renewable energy generation capacity, in line with the targets set out in Italy’s National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) 2030. For more information, visit green-it.online/.