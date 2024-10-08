Plenitude announces the start of operation of a 13 MW wind plant in Soria, Spain

The plant, called Numancia, is made of two adjacent wind farms located in Soria, will have an electricity estimated production of 31 GWh/year, equivalent to the energy needs of more than 9,500 households*.





With the start of operations of Numancia, Plenitude reaches 440 MW of installed capacity in Spain, with solar and wind energy generation plants located in Castilla y León, Galicia, La Rioja, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia.

Soria, 8 October 2024 - Plenitude announces the start of operation of the wind farms of Numancia in the area of Almarza (Soria, Spain). The facilities have been developed over an area of 10 hectares and are connected to the electrical substation in Garray (Soria) via a 17 km medium voltage overhead line.

The project has three Vestas V136 wind turbines with installed capacity of about 13 megawatts (MW) and will have an estimated production of 31 GWh/year, equivalent to the energy needs of more than 9,500 households*.



‘With the Numancia plant we confirm our investment commitment to Spain, adding Castilla y León to the long list of autonomous communities in the country where Plenitude is already operating and building renewable plants. Moreover, this strengthens our presence in this Region, where we supply energy to more than 24,000 retail customers, of which 3,500 are SMEs’, said Mariangiola Mollicone, Managing Director of Plenitude in Spain.



The wind farms foresee automatic bird passage detection systems, to prevent unforeseen damages to native fauna, as well as the development of an environmental monitoring plan ensuring a full integration of the installations in the territory. A recreational open area for public use has also been equipped next to the farms. In addition, the company is working to seize new investment opportunities in the region of Castilla y León with the aim of developing always more renewable energy generation and optimising supply to its portfolio of retail and SME customers.



With the start of operation of Numancia, Plenitude operates more than 440 MW of installed capacity of photovoltaic and wind energy in Spain with plants located in Castilla y León, Galicia, La Rioja, Catalonia, Castilla-La Mancha and Murcia, in addition to projects currently under construction totalling around 1GW in Andalusia (Seville and Granada), Castilla y León (Salamanca) and Extremadura (Badajoz). In parallel, the company is working on more than 2 GW capacity with new projects at different stages of development, including hybridisation solutions and battery storage technology as well as offshore wind projects.



Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is active in over 15 countries across the world with a business model integrating the production of electricity from renewable sources, with over 3 GW installed capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million European clients, and an extensive network of 20,000 installed charging points for electric vehicles. By 2027, the company intends to reach 11,5 million clients, more than 8 GW of installed renewable capacity, and 40,000 charging points.

