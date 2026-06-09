With the 200 MW southern block entering into operation, the plant is now fully operational with its total installed capacity of 330 MW.

The company currently has approximately 1.8 GW of installed renewable capacity across Spain.

Plenitude has started production at the second 200 MW block of the Renopool photovoltaic project, located in the municipality of Solana de los Barros, in Badajoz (Extremadura, Spain). Renopool, the largest solar project ever built by the company worldwide with a total installed capacity of 330 MW, is now fully operational.

The complex, which consists of a 130 MW northern plant and a 200 MW southern plant, has been designed with efficiency criteria in mind, prioritising optimised land use through plant layout. Renopool includes approximately 565,000 bifacial modules and is expected to achieve an estimated annual production of 670 GWh.

The project has been successfully developed in line with the two-year timeline set by the company, generating a positive impact, in employment terms, on the social and economic fabric of Extremadura. Construction began in February 2024 with the development of the northern plant, which entered into operation in June 2025. The project is now completed with the finalization and commissioning of the southern plant.

During the construction phase, several archaeological findings emerged, mainly dating back to the Chalcolithic period. Plenitude catalogued and preserved these discoveries, while also laying the groundwork for future research activities. The archaeological monitoring carried out on site — in compliance with the applicable requirements and in close coordination with the competent public authorities, in particular the Region of Extremadura and the Municipality of Badajoz — also made it possible to integrate these findings into the development of the project. This approach ensured a harmonious coexistence between technological innovation and the protection of the area’s historical heritage.

In addition, in compliance with the requirements established for the project authorization process, Plenitude has promoted long-term initiatives aimed at biodiversity conservation and environmental protection, including the agreement signed with the Fundación Funpasos and the University of Extremadura, which will support five years of scientific studies focused on wildlife presence and soil quality within the solar plants.

Plenitude confirms its presence and commitment in the renewable sector in Extremadura, where it also operates in the retail market.

“The commissioning of Renopool, Plenitude’s largest solar project built worldwide, confirms our present and future commitment to Extremadura. We are very grateful for the collaboration and positive response we have consistently received from the institutions involved, which has enabled the project’s success and the efficient fulfilment of the planned timeline,” said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Renewables for Western Europe and CEO of Plenitude Renewables Spain.

In Spain, Plenitude has approximately 1.8 GW of installed capacity from renewable sources and currently operates wind and solar projects in Andalusia, Extremadura, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia, La Rioja and Catalonia. The company is present in Spain with an integrated business model encompassing renewable energy generation, the sales of energy and energy solutions, as well as electric mobility.

Plenitude

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in more than 15 countries worldwide with a business model that integrates electricity generation from around 6 GW of renewable sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions across Europe. The company serves 11 million customers and manages an extensive network of 23,000 public charging points for electric vehicles.