Plenitude and Methagora sign a 15-year partnership for the sourcing of biomethane in France

Plenitude and Methagora, a biomethane solutions developer and gas supplier, have signed an agreement covering the sourcing in France of 50 GWh of biomethane per year over a 15-year period, in line with the French legislation concerning the Biomethane Production Certificates (BPC) scheme[1].

Under the agreement, Methagora will sell Plenitude biomethane sourced from a range of agricultural areas in France. The supply of biomethane will contribute to support the development of the French biomethane sector.

The partnership between Plenitude and Methagora highlights both companies’ long-term commitment to securing certified biomethane volumes for the French market and is based on the BPC scheme, which is a key lever enabling biomethane producers to invest, while ensuring that end consumers have access to certified and locally produced energy.

Plenitude is active in France in the retail market with almost 1 million customers and in the renewable energy sector with around 1GW installed capacity. The company is also expanding its presence in the national electric vehicle charging solutions market.

Methagora targets existing methanation sites that currently valorize biogas through cogeneration[2]. The company’s innovative model converts these units to injection by installing new equipment as purifiers, compressors and expansion valves to produce biomethane.

[1] Introduced by the French government through the Climate and Resilience Act enacted on 24 August 2021, this scheme aims to encourage energy suppliers to support the production of biomethane injected into the gas grid, or to produce such biomethane themselves.

[2] Cogeneration is the historical biogas valorization method, consisting in the production of heat and electricity.

About Plenitude

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in over 15 countries worldwide with a business model integrating renewable power generation with 5,8 GW of installed capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million European customers, and a network of almost 23,000 electric vehicle charging points. By 2028, the company aims to reach more than 10 GW of installed renewable capacity and 11 million customers worldwide. https://corporate.eniplenitude.com

About Methagora

Methagora is part of the Seya Group, which comprises five entities. The Group’s objective is to deliver agricultural methanation projects and ensure biogas production. Methagora’s ambition is to unlock the full potential of biomethane production, to develop the production and use of this green energy in France and beyond. Methagora is an expert in agricultural methanation digestion, working with farmers and industrial partners towards a convergent model of energy transition. With five sites already converted for 35 GWh sold, and a doubling of capacity planned for 2026, Methagora is positioning itself as the leading solution to support agricultural methanation operators in transitioning to biomethane injection.