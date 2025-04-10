Plenitude and Autostrade per l’Italia sign 10-year PPA

Plenitude has signed a 10-year Power Purchase Agreement with Autostrade per l'Italia for the sale of the entire output of a wind power plant owned by Plenitude in the municipality of Banzi (Basilicata, Italy). The plant has a capacity of 16 MW and an estimated electricity production of about 390 GWh over the entire period.

The agreement also includes Autostrade per l'Italia's purchase of guarantees of origin related to the plant's entire production, thus contributing to the decarbonization of Autostrade per l'Italia's consumption.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement with Autostrade per l'Italia. This agreement not only confirms Plenitude's role as partner for signing long-term Corporate PPAs, but also strengthens our commitment to accompany leading Italian companies on their path to energy transition”, said Alessandro Della Zoppa, Head of Renewables of Plenitude.



Plenitude is a company controlled by Eni that integrates power generation from renewable sources, the sale of energy and energy solutions to households and businesses, and an extensive network of electric vehicle charging points. The company aims to reach 10 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2028 and over 15 GW by 2030.