Plenitude completes construction of its largest battery storage facility in Texas

Plenitude, through its subsidiary Eni New Energy US, has completed the construction of the Guajillo plant, the company's largest battery storage system ever.

Located in the in Webb County, Southwest Texas, about 20 kilometers from the city of Laredo, Guajillo has a capacity of 200MW and is equipped with lithium-ion LFP batteries (lithium iron phosphate), able to efficiently store the electricity produced by generation plants, making it available when market demand is greatest. The plant was built right next to one of Plenitude's largest operating solar farms, “Corazon Solar Farm,” also to maximize operational synergies and consolidate the company's presence in the area, where it operates on about 800 hectares site.

The plant is scheduled to be commercially operational by mid-2025. Guajillo will play an important role in stabilizing the local power grid, contributing to the efficiency of the entire Region's power system, which is experiencing a very strong growth in electricity generation from renewable sources.

“Large lithium-ion batteries are a rapidly expanding technology, enabling an increasing penetration of renewable energies in electrical systems. Guajillo’s completion positions Plenitude at the forefront also in this sector and consolidates our presence in the U.S. renewable energy market, where we have reached 1,5 GW of installed capacity,” said Patrick Monino, Head of Plenitude Renewables North America and Managing Director of Eni New Energy US.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is present in more than 15 countries around the world with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from 4 GW of renewable capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to 10 million European customers, and an extensive network of nearly 22,000 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2027, the company has the objective to reach 8 GW of installed renewable capacity globally.