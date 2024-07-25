Plenitude completes new 39 MW wind farm in Calabria

Plenitude has completed the construction of a new onshore wind farm with a capacity of around 39 MW in Borgia (in the province of Catanzaro), Calabria, Italy.

The plant, consisting of nine state-of-the-art wind turbines, will be operational from today and will produce 84 GWh of electricity per year, equivalent to the annual consumption of more than 30,000 households[1].

This wind farm adds to Plenitude's portfolio of renewable energy plants in Italy, where the company currently has approximately 1GW of installed capacity.

Paolo Bellucci, Head of Renewable Business Plenitude Italy, said: "The completion of the Borgia wind farm represents a further step in our growth path in the renewables sector and reaffirms our commitment to providing green energy to our customers in Italy. We believe that wind energy can make a significant contribution both to the energy transition and to achieve Plenitude's carbon neutrality goals by 2040, to provide fully decarbonized energy to our customers."

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, operates in the energy market with a distinctive business model that integrates renewable production, energy sales and solutions and a wide network of charging points for electric vehicles. The company intends to reach over 8 GW of installed renewable capacity by 2027 and over 15 GW by 2030.

[1] Calculation based on the estimated average annual electricity consumption of an Italian residential customer of 2,700 kWh/year according to data published by Arera in the Annual Report 2023.