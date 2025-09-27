Plenitude announces the commissioning of a 50 MW Solar Power Plant

The plant is part of the 247 MW hybrid power facility in Kazakhstan developed by Eni and KazMunayGas.

Plenitude announces the commissioning of the 50 MW Solar Power Plant in Zhanaozen, Mangystau Region, Kazakhstan. The plant is a part of an innovative project led by Eni and KazMunayGas (KMG), the first large-scale of its kind, for the realization of a 247 MW Hybrid Power Plant which integrates solar, wind and gas power generation. The plant will contribute to provide electricity to KMG facilities in the surrounding area.

The launch of the solar plant is a significant milestone in the partners’ shared commitment to advancing Kazakhstan’s energy transition. Equipped with state-of-the-art photovoltaic technology, including more than 80.000 panels on an area of around 80 hectares, the facility is expected to produce 86 GWh of renewable energy annually. The hybrid configuration combines renewable energy sources with gas generation to guarantee a stable supply, even under variable weather conditions.

“The commissioning of the solar plant represents a milestone for the Mangystau Hybrid Power Project, contributing to Kazakhstan’s broader energy transition. It reflects the effectiveness of combining international expertise with local commitment and lays a strong foundation for future collaboration in the country’s renewable energy sector.” said Federico Pugliese, Managing Director of Plenitude Kazakhstan.

Thanks to the long-standing partnership between KazMunayGas and Eni, strengthened by Plenitude’s expertise in renewable energy, the project will contribute to the Mangystau region’s energy transition pathway, support its economic growth through job creation, technological development and local capacity building.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, is present in more than 15 countries around the world with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from renewable sources, with 4,5 GW of installed capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to over 10 million European customers, and an extensive network of 22,000 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2028, globally the company aims to reach 10 GW of installed renewable capacity.