Plenitude announces the start of operation of Renopool in Spain, its largest photovoltaic park

Productions has started at the Northern block, with an installed capacity of approximately 130 MW.

The Renopool project, consisting of seven photovoltaic plants distributed across two blocks, will reach a total installed capacity of 330 MW once completed at the end of 2025.

The progress made in the construction of the Renopool plant in Extremadura, along with the new Villarino park in Castilla y León and the Guillena park in Andalusia, has enabled the company to reach a total installed capacity of approximately 1,300 MW in the country.

Plenitude has started operations at the northern block of its Renopool photovoltaic plant, located, in the municipality of Solana de los Barros, in Badajoz (Extremadura), Spain, with an installed capacity of 130 MW. Once completed and starts operating at the end of 2025, Renopool will be the largest solar park built by the company globally, consisting of seven plants across two blocks with a total installed capacity of 330 MW.

The northern block, currently connected to the grid and consisting of three photovoltaic plants, is expected to generate over 265 GWh annually.

This milestone has been achieved with the support and expertise of the main contractor, OHLA, as well as close and effective collaboration with the local authorities and public administration, including the City Council of Badajoz and the Department of Agriculture, the Livestock and Sustainable Development and the Department of Culture, Tourism, Youth and Sports of the Regional Government of Extremadura. These partnerships will be key for further construction activities and the subsequent operation of the plant.

“The connection of the first block of Renopool to the grid marks an important step in our renewables business development strategy in Spain. The Renopool project will be our largest solar plant installation, not only because of its size, but also because of its positive environmental and economic impact on the region and will contribute to the country’s energy transition”, said Mariangiola Mollicone, Head of Renewables in Western Europe of Plenitude and Managing Director of Eni Plenitude Renewables Spain.

Plenitude within the framework of the project's authorization process, has implemented a range of measures around the plant to promote the conservation and improvement of native fauna. In addition, the company has launched long-term initiatives to monitor and safeguard the local environment and biodiversity conservation, including the signing of an agreement with the University of Extremadura to conduct 5 years of scientific research on the fauna and soil quality in the solar plants. In addition, the company will manage an area of more than 100 hectares dedicated to improving the conservation status of steppe breeding birds in the area.

Plenitude, a company controlled by Eni, driven by the progress made in the construction of its plants in Extremadura, Castilla y León, and Andalusia, has currently reach an installed capacity of approximately 1,300 MW in Spain and is developing new projects across various renewable technologies to deliver over 2 GW of future installed capacity.

About Plenitude

Plenitude is present in more than 15 countries around the world with a business model that integrates the production of electricity from renewable sources, with over 4 GW of installed capacity, the sale of energy and energy solutions to over 10 million European customers, and an extensive network of 21,500 charging points for electric vehicles. By 2028, globally the company aims to reach 10 GW of installed renewable capacity and over 11 million customers.