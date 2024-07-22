After the summer success, Plenitude's initiative continues to showcase the power of the sun. Even in the mountains.

A sunscreen and a photovoltaic panel: this is the “odd couple” at the heart of the “The best from the sun” initiative, launched by Plenitude in summer 2024. The campaign encourages people to enjoy the benefits of the sun responsibly while discovering the potential of solar power.

The sun is a vital energy source: it stimulates vitamin D production, positively affects our metabolism, and improves our mood by increasing the production of serotonin. But to fully enjoy it, as dermatologists remind us every summer, it is essential to protect the skin with adequate sunscreen, applied several times a day.

The sun is also an inexhaustible source of energy, which photovoltaic panels transform into electricity to power homes, businesses, or recharge electric vehicles.

On two selected beaches, a special solar panel-powered distributor offers free sunscreen samples. The sunscreen, produced by Biogei, a leader in the cosmetics industry, was available at two key events. The first event took place in Senigallia from 19 to 21 July, coinciding with the thirteenth edition of 105XMasters, an Italian festival that combines the adrenaline of sport with the energy and fun of great music. The second event was held from 27 July to 4 August at Villasimius in Sardinia, inside the Voi Tanka Village, during the “Radio Italia Village” tour.

These are just the first two stages of a tour in the making.

After collecting the sunscreen sample, participants could use it to enjoy the sun safely. At the same time, they also discovered how to harness all the benefits of solar energy through photovoltaic panels. A QR code on the packaging and the dispenser provided access to more in-depth information about Plenitude’s solar energy solutions.

That's not all. During its stay at the villages, Plenitude organized a special beach conservation day with cleaning activities and entertainment moments, always keeping the sun as the central theme.

The initiative was part of a broader summer program in which Plenitude supported concerts, events, and festivals across Italy and Europe, from Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto, one of Europe's most important music festivals, to The Island Fuze Tea in Pantelleria, the Opera Festival in Milo (Ct), and FestiValle in Agrigento. LINK



From the beach to the mountains: the sun never takes a vacation

Riding the wave of the summer success, Plenitude brought its special dispenser to Champoluc for the Malfy Mountain Festival (March 1-2). Positioned strategically at the Crest – Champoluc ski area, the dispenser remained active until March 9, becoming a key reference point for high-altitude sports enthusiasts.



Music, sports, and renewable energy

With over 5,000 attendees, the Malfy Mountain Festival proved to be much more than just a music event on the ski slopes: it was a 360-degree experience combining sports, mountains, and entertainment. Amid yoga sessions, skiing, snowshoeing, and DJ sets, Plenitude’s sunscreen dispenser reminded visitors of the importance of a responsible approach to the sun and its energy. Moreover, the festival’s impact extended beyond Champoluc. "Only the best of the sun" became a digital narrative on Instagram and TikTok, featuring engaging content to spark interest in solar energy, with contributions from influencers Jody Cecchetto and Pamela Paolini. With the support of a dedicated digital campaign, this initiative demonstrates how the topics of sun and energy can be highlighted even in unexpected settings such as a high-altitude music festival.

A way to reach an increasingly aware audience that, thanks to Plenitude, doesn’t miss a single ray of sunshine.