Plenitude takes part in this summers largest music festivals, hosting artistic events, and implementing energy efficiency and enhancement projects that can become a lasting asset for the local community.

In the physics of sound, two waves in phase alignment create constructive interference. This means they do not interfere or conflict with each other, but rather give rise to a wave of greater amplitude. This phenomenon, as the term suggests, is positive and occurs when an important message reaches diverse audiences capable of amplifying it. Similarly, in the summer of 2024, Plenitude continues to strengthen its relationship with the world of music by promoting the culture of energy efficiency on stages across Italy and Europe, reaching an increasingly broad and diverse audience.

At Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto, Plenitude provided renewable energy certified through guarantees of origin for the third consecutive year. Additionally, Plenitude created interactive installations designed to transform the audiences energy into art. In both cities, participants could interact with special screens and create social media content, amplifying the energy and enthusiasm online. Near the stages, live footage of the audience was projected and transformed into vibrant, creative displays by local artists. This unique approach captured the positive energy of the music in an original way.

As the Sustainability Partner of The Island Fuze Tea in Pantelleria, Plenitude made a lasting contribution by donating a photovoltaic system in 2022, which still powers the event today. This year, Plenitude aimed to further its commitment to sustainable mobility by installing electric vehicle charging stations on the island through its subsidiary Be Charge. Plenitudes presence at the event was amplified through the creativity of various talents and content creators who showcased the islands charm on their social media channels. Plus, in collaboration with Mini, travel creators embarked on an inspiring road trip from Milan to Pantelleria, capturing the beauty and essence of Italy along the way.

The constructive convergence of music and energy transition at Opera Festival in Milo (CT) and FestiValle in Agrigento is enriched by a new element: the local community, whose presence, voices and traditions are integral to the events. In Milo, energy transition and urban regeneration came together to transform the local library into a creative hub, now powered by a photovoltaic system donated by Plenitude. This intervention is part of a broader project to revitalise the structure, which now features coworking and design areas for the community, benefiting local entrepreneurship. Plenitude, as a Benefit Corporation, supported this requalification effort by installing electric charging stations in the urban area to promote e-driver tourism and providing solar generators to power specific events within the Opera Festival.

A model of positive impact on the local community is also emerging in Agrigento, where Plenitude is active in three main areas. At the S. Rosa Oratory, the company will install a photovoltaic system, with the energy produced powering various summer initiatives. Plenitudes support will also be central to the S. Rosa Church, as the donated energy will be used for daily sports activities and the churchs football field. Additionally, the company will help enhance the lighting of the Haitem basketball court on the city seafront.