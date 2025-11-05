From Asti to Cuneo: through vineyards, villages and castles in the Langhe

The charm of electric travel along the routes told by Plenitude: original, emotional, and full of wonder.

The heart of Piedmont unfolds in a landscape of rolling hills, historic villages, castles and wide valleys. Its towns preserve an old-world charm that makes strolling through them a pleasure in itself.

This itinerary — imagined in an autumn glowing with warm colours, yet perfect in every season — invites you to explore the Langhe slowly, taking in monuments, vistas and the small details that tell centuries of tradition..

Day 1 – Asti

The ancient town of Asti is the ideal starting point for a journey winding through the UNESCO hills of Monferrato and the Langhe.

Leave your car at the charging station in Piazza Vittorio Alfieri, the square that hosts the city’s famous Palio each year, and let the medieval atmosphere lead you through a maze of narrow alleys, elegant squares, noble palaces and churches.

One of Asti’s most charming spots is Piazza San Secondo, home to the collegiate church dedicated to the city’s patron saint and surrounded by typical restaurants and cafés.



Corso Alfieri, the lively main street, is perfect for a shopping stroll — a web of side alleys branching into different corners of the city. Via Goltieri, for example, leads to the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta, the largest church in Piedmont and a magnificent example of Gothic art, crowned by its 75-metre-high bell tower.

In the afternoon, visit the Collegiata di San Secondo, the religious heart of Asti, then climb the Troyana Tower for a panoramic view over the rooftops and surrounding hills.

Before evening falls, with your car fully charged, follow the gentle 30-kilometre route through the Monferrato hills and the Tanaro valley towards Alba — the capital of the Langhe, announced by its iconic towers.