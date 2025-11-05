From Asti to Cuneo: through vineyards, villages and castles in the Langhe
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05 November 2025
The charm of electric travel along the routes told by Plenitude: original, emotional, and full of wonder.
The heart of Piedmont unfolds in a landscape of rolling hills, historic villages, castles and wide valleys. Its towns preserve an old-world charm that makes strolling through them a pleasure in itself.
This itinerary — imagined in an autumn glowing with warm colours, yet perfect in every season — invites you to explore the Langhe slowly, taking in monuments, vistas and the small details that tell centuries of tradition..
Day 1 – Asti
The ancient town of Asti is the ideal starting point for a journey winding through the UNESCO hills of Monferrato and the Langhe.
Leave your car at the charging station in Piazza Vittorio Alfieri, the square that hosts the city’s famous Palio each year, and let the medieval atmosphere lead you through a maze of narrow alleys, elegant squares, noble palaces and churches.
One of Asti’s most charming spots is Piazza San Secondo, home to the collegiate church dedicated to the city’s patron saint and surrounded by typical restaurants and cafés.
Corso Alfieri, the lively main street, is perfect for a shopping stroll — a web of side alleys branching into different corners of the city. Via Goltieri, for example, leads to the Cathedral of Santa Maria Assunta, the largest church in Piedmont and a magnificent example of Gothic art, crowned by its 75-metre-high bell tower.
In the afternoon, visit the Collegiata di San Secondo, the religious heart of Asti, then climb the Troyana Tower for a panoramic view over the rooftops and surrounding hills.
Before evening falls, with your car fully charged, follow the gentle 30-kilometre route through the Monferrato hills and the Tanaro valley towards Alba — the capital of the Langhe, announced by its iconic towers.
Day 2 – Alba and Mondovì
Alba is a city of taste: delicatessens, wine shops, trattorias and pastry boutiques fill its elegant streets. Between boxes of tajarin and agnolotti, hazelnut cakes and chocolates, your eyes can’t help but linger on the tempting displays along Via Cavour, Piazza Duomo, Via Vittorio Emanuele and Piazza Michele Ferrero.
Known as the City of a Hundred Towers, Alba owes its nickname to the Middle Ages, when noble families built tall towers as symbols of power and prestige. Many of them still stand today as you make your way towards the Cathedral of San Lorenzo.
After lunch, it’s time for one of Italy’s most scenic drives — the road from Alba to Mondovì, a nearly 50-kilometre route through the heart of Barolo country, lined with vineyards, castles and hilltop villages.
This landscape, shaped by centuries of human passion and dedication, tells the story of a land deeply rooted in its traditions.
Along the way, you’ll pass the castles of Grinzane Cavour — home to the world-famous Truffle Auction — and Castiglione Falletto, before reaching the village of Barolo itself. Its castle, once the residence of Marchesa Giulia Colbert, now houses WiMu, the Wine Museum celebrating the culture of winemaking.
After the last bends, the Cuneo plain opens up, and Mondovì appears, perched on Monte Regale.
Leave your car at the charging point in Piazza Monteregale 2, halfway between Breo — the lively lower district full of shops and cafés — and Piazza, the historic upper town. The two are linked by a funicular that covers the distance in just a couple of minutes.
Day 3 – Cuneo
Just forty kilometres separate Mondovì from Cuneo, the final stop on this itinerary. The Langhe to the east and the Alps to the west frame the vast plain where the city stands, between the Stura River and the Gesso stream.
Cuneo’s old town is divided by Via Roma, leading to Piazza Galimberti — a grand, arcaded square and the city’s elegant heart.
Between pastry shops, delis and boutiques, the historic centre unfolds in a series of postcard-perfect corners. Contrada Mondovì, once the Jewish quarter, still preserves the charm of the past, while the long arcades invite you to stroll under ancient porticos, admiring wooden doors, vintage signs and historic shopfronts.
After a morning of wandering, dedicate your afternoon to culture: visit the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Bosco and the Casa Galimberti Museum, a refined 19th-century residence overlooking the main square.
As evening falls in Piazza Galimberti, the journey comes full circle — connecting the heart of Monferrato with the province of Cuneo, through one of the most enchanting hill regions in the world.
A route to savour behind the wheel of an electric car, whose quiet engine lets this elegant and evocative land speak for itself.
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