The road trip goes electric

Few travel experiences hold the same allure and timeless appeal as a road trip.

A century of stories and travelogues, meticulously planned adventures and spontaneous detours, iconic hitchhiking tales from great American literature, and, of course, unforgettable movies have all cemented the road trip in our collective imagination. For some, it brings back memories of old-school vacation slideshows; for others, it's about the explosion of travel content on social media.

This series brings together a collection of unique and surprising travel itineraries—designed to be explored exclusively by electric car. And not just short trips! Who says electric mobility isn’t suited for long distances?

A myth to debunk, a common misconception, or simply a new way of thinking about travel? The beauty (and the perks) of an electric road trip are waiting to be discovered. Through the eyes of our correspondents, Italy—and beyond—will unfold through the car’s windows, revealing breathtaking landscapes, enchanting villages, castles, sunsets, and coastlines that stretch as far as the eye can see.

The allure of the road trip

Thanks to books, movies, and years of cultural influences, we all know the classic road trip imagery: an arm resting on the open window, sunglasses on, and the stereo playing a perfectly curated playlist. The co-pilot handing over snacks, narrating the passing scenery, and coming up with spontaneous detours and scenic routes.

Yet few have captured the essence of an electric road trip. That’s where the magic happens—a discovery within a discovery. The thrill of deciding whether to push on to the next stop or pause to soak in the golden light of sunset, all with the comfort and efficiency of an electric car.

Sounds good? Then let’s hit the road and start exploring—one electric mile at a time!