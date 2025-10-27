More than cars: the story and uses of electric mobility

Electricity drives a galaxy of vehicles — large and small, professional and domestic, practical and playful. They differ in shape, purpose, and spirit: from the most serious work machines to the light-hearted ones designed for fun.



From 19th-century trams to warehouse forklifts, from rental Segways to robotic lawnmowers tracing random paths across manicured lawns — the principle remains the same: a rechargeable battery, a motor, and a few wheels. And if four wheels are too many, two — or even one — will do.

Small-scale mobility: e-scooters and e-bikes

In the past decade, Europe’s cities have filled with fleets of electric scooters and bicycles. It’s a recent revolution, but its roots reach back to the 19th century. As early as 1895, an inventor from Canton, Ohio — Ogden Bolton Jr. — patented an electric bicycle powered by a rudimentary battery. Heavy and cumbersome, it resembled a motorbike more than a modern bicycle.

The electric scooter came much later — an idea born in the 1990s that truly took off with the rise of urban sharing fleets, now a familiar sight in almost every major city.

Today’s e-bikes are lighter and more powerful, while scooters come in all shapes and sizes — ultra-light, foldable, or even off-road. Together, they’ve reshaped the landscape of urban micro-mobility, offering faster, cleaner, and more flexible ways to get around.