



A hackathon as the ideal synthesis between people and advanced technologies. With a clear goal: turning inspiration into a prototype.

Twenty-eight Plenitude employees joined forces in a true race toward innovation. This is the snapshot of the "Hello Agent Plenitude" hackathon, held on June 26 at the Microsoft Italy headquarters. The goal: to turn ideas into intelligent agent prototypes capable of improving internal work processes through the power of Artificial Intelligence.

Because ideas move fast, but to become valuable, they need a finish line.

Training: the preparatory phases of the hackathon

More than just a workshop, the hackathon was a real marathon of collaboration and development. It’s an innovative approach that, through a shared vision, brings ideas to the finish line, turning insight into reality. It’s a technical journey, but above all a human one: an opportunity to grow skills, build new connections and unleash creativity in a highly energetic atmosphere.

And like any serious race, this one was carefully prepared. The organizing group, led by the internal teams from Solution Services & Quality Assurance, Service Design & Business Agility and Data & AI, gathered participants and engaged them in a series of focused sessions to explore project ideas. The journey began by selecting the 45 most promising proposals collected from the company’s 2024 AI Radar, narrowing them down to a final list of 6 ideas validated in collaboration with Microsoft experts. Participants, divided into teams with a balanced mix of skills, received technical training based on Microsoft’s Copilot Studio platform: a visual development tool that enables diverse teams to rapidly turn ideas into working prototypes. It proved to be the perfect training ground to prepare for the starting line.

The marathon: from idea to prototype

Ready, set, go. The hackathon embraced a wide and concrete horizon, focusing on the heart of Plenitude’s daily operations. Projects tackled the simplification of internal processes, such as an AI assistant for the Legal department to check document compliance and an agent for the People area focused on parenthood-related welfare. On the strategic front, tools were developed to calculate a project's "Time to Value" and to support corporate communication governance.

chatbots also played a role, designed to provide instant answers: one for the Finance team to help navigate reporting and results analysis, and another for the Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) service, assisting in managing intelligent dialogue between electric vehicles and the power grid to optimize charging. At the end of the day, each team presented their working prototype to a distinguished jury made up of key figures from Plenitude and Microsoft: Giorgia Molajoni, Technology & Communication Director, Paolo Martini, E-mobility Director; Luca Salis, Head of Architecture Design at Plenitude and Monica Mihai from Microsoft, Success Manager for Plenitude.

Beyond the finish line: the strategic and human value

The true value of this hackathon goes far beyond the day itself. The event is part of a strategic program through which Plenitude invests in developing its talents.

Building new skills is a key factor in tackling the energy transition. This translates into tangible benefits: greater control over processes, higher quality standards and the flexibility needed to respond to market demands.

But the impact of the June event was equally significant on a personal level. The hackathon offered a unique opportunity for professional growth, allowing participants to experiment with new technologies and gain valuable hands-on experience. It was a key moment for networking and collaboration, bringing together colleagues with similar interests from different business areas. All of it culminated in the personal satisfaction of seeing their ideas finally take shape. "Hello Agent! Plenitude" ultimately brought to light a powerful engine of innovation: enthusiasm, the energy of collaboration, and team passion. Because just like in any race, when you find the right rhythm, creativity flows and ideas start running fast toward the finish line.