Exducere Plenitude: beyond educational poverty, growing together
A project that brings new opportunities to life
In synergy with L’Albero della Vita E.T.S. Foundation, we supported a project to combat educational and social poverty by working in the outskirts of 6 Italian cities (Milan, Genoa, Perugia, Naples, Catanzaro, and Palermo). The project, active from December 2023 to July 2024, supported 600 minors aged 6 to 15 living in conditions of severe economic and social vulnerability, along with their families. The project provides young participants with practical tools to grow and face tomorrow’s challenges, protecting their physical and emotional well-being.
Exducere Plenitude was not only created as an educational project but also as a commitment to building an inclusive and stimulating environment where every child feels welcomed and valued. This approach allowed young people to access new learning opportunities by developing scientific, digital, and social skills.
Through innovative programs and experiential workshops, the initiative also offered educational support and spaces for socialization, which were crucial for helping children discover their role within the community. A tailored approach was adopted for each involved area. Specifically, the educational intervention provided integrated support for families, structured as follows:
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Material support: distribution of essential goods.
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Socio-pedagogical support: personalized educational plans with professional educators.
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Building a local support network: fostering a community of mutual assistance.
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Guidance on education and employment: this involves developing skills for job search and retention.
The main areas of intervention
To achieve broad reach and greater effectiveness in the community, during the initial months, the project strengthened its network with local schools, increasing the number of participating children. Professionals were also selected to lead the various activities, ensuring a targeted and sustainable educational impact across these three main areas:
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Support for study and socialization: for every child involved, a personalized study method was developed to achieve educational objectives, defined together with teachers and included in an educational recovery plan.
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Development of STEM skills and digital education: innovative programs guided by experts aimed at introducing participants to scientific disciplines (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and the responsible use of technology, providing them with practical tools to navigate the digital world.
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Promotion of culture and the local community: cultural visits, collective events, and concrete actions aimed at fostering civic awareness, promoting respect for and care of the local area, and helping participants become more responsible and conscientious citizens.
Exducere Plenitude: with L’Albero della Vita Foundation to combat educational poverty
Study support, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), local culture: the three areas of intervention of the project, which involved six Italian cities.
Our concrete commitment to the local area
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Milan
Baggio neighborhood faces social challenges and widespread vulnerability among families, often living in difficult socio-economic conditions. The lack of future prospects leads many parents to avoid investing in their children’s development. For this reason, the team launched weekly workshops to support students with their studies and improve their independence and motivation.
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Genoa
The peripheral neighborhood of Sampierdarena offers limited resources for young people, with many at risk of dropping out of school. In collaboration with the "Il Ce.Sto" social center and local schools, this project organizes activities to engage and support young people in their educational and social journey.
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Perugia
In Ponte Felcino, the project supports a multicultural community with a high number of families of foreign origin. The main challenges include language barriers and social isolation. For this reason, language and social development workshops have been introduced in collaboration with local schools to support learning the Italian language.
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Naples
In the Ponticelli neighborhood, characterized by crime and socio-economic hardship, the initiative addresses challenges related to school dropout and the lack of cultural opportunities. The team organized educational and STEM skills workshops to foster inclusion and provide positive alternatives for young people.
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Catanzaro
In the Aranceto neighborhood of Catanzaro, we intervened to combat youth marginalization and poverty. In an area lacking cultural opportunities, we selected educators to organize workshops in schools and community centers, aiming to strengthen inclusion and provide training.
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Palermo
In the historic neighborhoods of Ballarò and ZEN, the project tackles challenges such as high unemployment, cultural isolation, and school dropout. The team initiated collaborations with local schools to organize STEM and digital education workshops, with the goal of equipping young people and their families with valuable skills and cultural opportunities.