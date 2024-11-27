A project that brings new opportunities to life

In synergy with L’Albero della Vita E.T.S. Foundation, we supported a project to combat educational and social poverty by working in the outskirts of 6 Italian cities (Milan, Genoa, Perugia, Naples, Catanzaro, and Palermo). The project, active from December 2023 to July 2024, supported 600 minors aged 6 to 15 living in conditions of severe economic and social vulnerability, along with their families. The project provides young participants with practical tools to grow and face tomorrow’s challenges, protecting their physical and emotional well-being.

Exducere Plenitude was not only created as an educational project but also as a commitment to building an inclusive and stimulating environment where every child feels welcomed and valued. This approach allowed young people to access new learning opportunities by developing scientific, digital, and social skills.

Through innovative programs and experiential workshops, the initiative also offered educational support and spaces for socialization, which were crucial for helping children discover their role within the community. A tailored approach was adopted for each involved area. Specifically, the educational intervention provided integrated support for families, structured as follows: