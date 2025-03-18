Regenerative energy: supporting Farsi Prossimo Onlus to assist the youngest
Together to regenerate the future
With an inclusive approach, the project supported by Plenitude and active from Novembre 2023 to October 31st 2024 involved young people aged 10 to 17 living in the most peripheral and vulnerable neighborhoods of Milan and its hinterland. The project was created to address the educational and social needs of families in socially vulnerable conditions, providing study support and promoting activities to improve the psycho-physical well-being of young people. Specifically, Regenerative energy guided students toward achieving academic success, offering them opportunities for social interaction and personal growth. To achieve these goals, the activities focused on three main areas:
The project in detail
In recent years, partly due to the pandemic, the educational and social difficulties faced by many young people have intensified. In this context, the initiative was created to address these new needs with the aim of creating a supportive and growth-oriented environment for young people. Specifically:
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Study support and prevention of school dropout
Targeted support to help students improve their study methods. The assistance was designed to be inclusive, also addressing the needs of students with special educational needs (SEN) or specific learning disabilities (SLD).
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Promotion of socialization and well-being
Activities and meetings to encourage socialization among young people, helping them develop emotional and relational skills through interaction and sharing with others, creating moments of growth and mutual exchange.
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Active engagement of young people
An approach aimed at making young people active participants in the proposed activities, helping them feel more motivated, autonomous, and responsible for their growth journey.
Regenerative Energy: Plenitude and Farsi Prossimo Onlus together to help combat educational poverty
370 young people involved, three pillars – academic support, creative workshops, and leisure activities – and a book to transform art into a vehicle for inclusion.
The results achieved
The project involved approximately 500 young people in total, offering them various educational and recreational activities to meet diverse needs. Of these, about 165 young people participated in study support initiatives, approximately 25 students with special educational needs (SEN) or specific learning disorders (SLD) were involved in targeted activities to support study method, 160 took part in recreational workshops, and around 150 had the opportunity to engage in leisure activities such as trips and excursions to discover new places and experience socialization and sharing with their peers.
Thanks to the contribution of Plenitude and the Regenerative energy project, it was also possible to shape and design the artistic works of 15 young people from Cernusco sul Naviglio, leading to the publication of the book "A Thief in the Picture".