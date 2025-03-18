The results achieved

The project involved approximately 500 young people in total, offering them various educational and recreational activities to meet diverse needs. Of these, about 165 young people participated in study support initiatives, approximately 25 students with special educational needs (SEN) or specific learning disorders (SLD) were involved in targeted activities to support study method, 160 took part in recreational workshops, and around 150 had the opportunity to engage in leisure activities such as trips and excursions to discover new places and experience socialization and sharing with their peers.