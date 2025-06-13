Our commitment in Italy

We later developed larger plants, such as those in decommissioned industrial areas in Sardinia: 23 MW in Assemini (Cagliari) and 31 MW in Porto Torres (Sassari), completed in 2018 and late 2019 respectively. In 2020, we added the 18 MW solar park in Volpiano (Turin), located within the Eni fuel depot. In 2023, we also built our first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Assemini, with 15 MW of installed power and 9 MWh of storage capacity, dedicated to ultra-fast frequency regulation of the grid.

In the onshore wind sector, our first plant was launched in 2021 in Laterza (Apulia), consisting of three wind farms with a total of 35.2 MW and an annual production of about 80 GWh. In July 2024, the 39 MW wind farm in Borgia (Calabria), consisting of 9 next-generation wind turbines, entered into operation. Other significant projects include the 60 MW wind farm in Melfi (Potenza). Currently, our projects have a total installed capacity exceeding 700 MW and are distributed across around 40 wind farms in Sicily, Calabria, Abruzzo, Basilicata and Apulia.

Regarding offshore wind, we are developing several projects in the Mediterranean Sea in collaboration with GreenIT, a joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), as well as with Nicetechnology S.r.l. and 7 Seas Wind Power S.r.l. We are also developing agrivoltaic projects, including the recently completed Montalto di Castro (Lazio) plant, with a capacity of around 37 MW.