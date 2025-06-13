Our commitment in Italy

How we operate

As a Benefit Corporation, we are committed to supporting the energy transition and promoting sustainability across the country. We rely on a distinctive business model that integrates renewable energy production, energy sales and solutions and an extensive network of electric vehicle charging points thanks to Plenitude’s On The Road solutions and interoperability services through the dedicated app.

Our numbers in Italy

  • Over 1,900 employees

  • About 8 MLN retail customers

  • 1.1 GW

    of installed renewable capacity

Data updated as of December 2025

Renewables

In Italy, our activities mainly focus on solar, wind and storage. We operate proprietary and joint venture plants to foster technological and geographical diversification, in addition to several projects currently under development.

Our installed solar capacity exceeds 200 MW and is spread across Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Lazio, Sicily, Sardinia, Marche, Calabria, Abruzzo, Veneto, Piedmont and Apulia. Our first plant was built in 2018 in the Green Data Center area of Ferrera Erbognone (Pavia), with a capacity of 1 MW, to support the energy needs of the infrastructure.

We later developed larger plants, such as those in decommissioned industrial areas in Sardinia: 23 MW in Assemini (Cagliari) and 31 MW in Porto Torres (Sassari), completed in 2018 and late 2019 respectively. In 2020, we added the 18 MW solar park in Volpiano (Turin), located within the Eni fuel depot. In 2023, we also built our first Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Assemini, with 15 MW of installed power and 9 MWh of storage capacity, dedicated to ultra-fast frequency regulation of the grid.

In the onshore wind sector, our first plant was launched in 2021 in Laterza (Apulia), consisting of three wind farms with a total of 35.2 MW and an annual production of about 80 GWh. In July 2024, the 39 MW wind farm in Borgia (Calabria), consisting of 9 next-generation wind turbines, entered into operation. Other significant projects include the 60 MW wind farm in Melfi (Potenza). Currently, our projects have a total installed capacity exceeding 700 MW and are distributed across around 40 wind farms in Sicily, Calabria, Abruzzo, Basilicata and Apulia.

Regarding offshore wind, we are developing several projects in the Mediterranean Sea in collaboration with GreenIT, a joint venture with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), as well as with Nicetechnology S.r.l. and 7 Seas Wind Power S.r.l. We are also developing agrivoltaic projects, including the recently completed Montalto di Castro (Lazio) plant, with a capacity of around 37 MW.

Explore our most significant projects on the map. Click to navigate.

  • Photovoltaic

  • Wind

  • Storage

Retail

We work every day to be people’s best ally in the journey toward energy awareness, with the goal of creating shared value. We operate in the Italian market as providers of electricity and gas, while also offering solutions for energy efficiency and self-generation, including photovoltaic systems. Our wide range of products and services is designed for individuals, businesses, and communities. We also support the development of Renewable Energy Communities, a collaborative model for local energy production and sharing. Additionally, we partner with businesses that share our vision through strategic partnerships and commercial initiatives.

E-mobility

We are rapidly expanding in the electric mobility sector thanks to our widespread presence and integrated service offering. We provide both home charging solutions with residential wallboxes and public charging. Through our On The Road charging services and the dedicated app, customers can access our network and, through interoperability, those of our partners. We also seek partnerships with companies in the sector to promote a more complete and satisfying electric driving experience.

Explore our valuable partnerships

Every day we work to have a positive impact on the environment and community by promoting a more conscious use of energy in the worlds of sports, music and culture. For this reason, we collaborate year-round with organizations and initiatives that share our values.

Players dressed in a red t-shirt, trying to catch the basketball with one arm.

Discover our products and services

Visit the commercial website