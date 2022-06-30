Renewables

In the United Kingdom, we have a total installed capacity from renewable sources of about 0.2 GW. Our goal is to continue growing: we are actively engaged in offshore wind power generation through Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (65%) and the Norwegian fund HitecVision (35%). One of the main projects is Dogger Bank, the world’s largest offshore wind farm, developed in partnership with Equinor and SSE Renewables. With a total capacity of 3.6 GW, the project includes the installation of 277 state-of-the-art 13 MW turbines, located more than 130 km off the country’s northeastern coast.

Also through Vårgrønn, and in partnership with Flotation Energy, we have signed an exclusivity agreement with Crown Estate Scotland for the development of the GreenVolt and Cenos floating offshore wind farms. These two projects, with a combined capacity of 1.9 GW, are intended to supply renewable electricity to the national grid and will also contribute to the decarbonization of oil and gas platforms in the North Sea. The GreenVolt project is also the only floating offshore wind project to have won a CfD contract in the latest auction launched by the UK government