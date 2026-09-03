The photovoltaic structure also became a light installation, with the panels helping to create an immersive visual experience for the Plenitude Stage audience. Thanks to an integrated lighting system, they were transformed into an artistic feature designed to engage the audience in a display of light and colour that placed energy at the heart of the show.
To complement this approach, we supported the festival’s energy needs1 by supplying electricity certified through European Guarantees of Origin as produced and fed into the grid by plants powered by renewable sources.