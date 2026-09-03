A Festival to Experience on Social Media Too

Primavera Sound 2026 was also an opportunity to bring Barcelona to life across our social media channels through the eyes of creators and talent from Italy, Spain and France. The story went beyond the festival, becoming a fully fledged city guide: iconic landmarks, historic venues, vintage shops offering second-hand clothing, restaurants and places to enjoy traditional Catalan dishes. Urban energy, music and Plenitude came together in content designed to take the community on a journey through the city’s most contemporary side. The project was created to actively engage the online community, inviting people to discover the energy of the festival and its host city. The story then continued at Parc del Fòrum, the heart of Primavera Sound, where the creators followed our initiatives and the Plenitude Stage experience up close, sharing live moments, atmospheres and content designed to capture and convey the energy of the audience, even to those who were unable to experience it firsthand.

To further strengthen community engagement, a social contest² was launched in Spain for followers of the “Plenitude España” Instagram page, offering residents in Spain the chance to win tickets to attend Primavera Sound Barcelona and enjoy live performances by their favorite artists.