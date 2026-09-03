Plenitude was Energy Partner of Primavera Sound 2026

For the fifth consecutive year, we helped power the rhythm of one of Europe’s leading music festivals.

Music resonated at one of Europe’s leading music festivals, held from 3 to 7 June 2026 at Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona. The line-up featured international artists including Massive Attack, The Cure, Gorillaz, Doja Cat, Bad Gyal, Skrillex, Peggy Gou and Carl Cox, among many others.

At the heart of our presence was the Plenitude Stage, one of the festival’s official stages, surrounded by an installation of 48 photovoltaic panels connected to a battery storage system. During the day, the panels captured sunlight; after sunset, the energy collected helped power the stage as the music played into the evening.

The photovoltaic structure also became a light installation, with the panels helping to create an immersive visual experience for the Plenitude Stage audience. Thanks to an integrated lighting system, they were transformed into an artistic feature designed to engage the audience in a display of light and colour that placed energy at the heart of the show.

To complement this approach, we supported the festival’s energy needs1 by supplying electricity certified through European Guarantees of Origin as produced and fed into the grid by plants powered by renewable sources.

A Festival to Experience on Social Media Too

Primavera Sound 2026 was also an opportunity to bring Barcelona to life across our social media channels through the eyes of creators and talent from Italy, Spain and France. The story went beyond the festival, becoming a fully fledged city guide: iconic landmarks, historic venues, vintage shops offering second-hand clothing, restaurants and places to enjoy traditional Catalan dishes. Urban energy, music and Plenitude came together in content designed to take the community on a journey through the city’s most contemporary side. The project was created to actively engage the online community, inviting people to discover the energy of the festival and its host city. The story then continued at Parc del Fòrum, the heart of Primavera Sound, where the creators followed our initiatives and the Plenitude Stage experience up close, sharing live moments, atmospheres and content designed to capture and convey the energy of the audience, even to those who were unable to experience it firsthand.

To further strengthen community engagement, a social contest² was launched in Spain for followers of the “Plenitude España” Instagram page, offering residents in Spain the chance to win tickets to attend Primavera Sound Barcelona and enjoy live performances by their favorite artists.

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Music, Energy, Transformation. A Partnership in Continuous Evolution

The collaboration between Plenitude and Primavera Sound Barcelona began in 2022, when Plenitude contributed to the creation of a stage powered by batteries charged with energy produced from renewable sources. In 2023, the project was extended to other cities involved in the event, namely Madrid and Porto. In 2024, additional solutions were implemented to help improve the festival’s energy performance and reduce some of the emissions associated with its activities. In 2025, the system was integrated with energy storage solutions to help power additional stages and dedicated areas.

With the 2026 edition, the partnership reaffirmed and strengthened a model that brings together entertainment, technology and the energy transition, transforming the language of music into a tangible story of innovation and making the festival an international example of the integration of energy and music.

1 The energy performance of the event was calculated in terms of emission reductions. The emission reduction was calculated by comparing the 2024 edition’s energy data with those of the 2017 event, based on actual diesel consumption and electricity drawn from the grid. Conversion of emission values factors were applied, consistent with the reference years and sourced from institutional providers (REE). The calculation also took into account any structural changes made to the festival over time.

2 https://eniplenitude.es/content/dam/plenitude-es/documents/es/bases-legales-promociones/bases-legales-primavera-sound-2026.pdf

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