Diversity & Inclusion at Plenitude

We believe that fostering diversity means creating the conditions for every person to express their full potential, contributing to collective growth and well-being. D&I is not a goal to be achieved, but a continuous journey that requires listening, commitment and shared responsibility. It is a process that is built day after day through tangible actions.

To support the journey we have undertaken, we have included, among the common-benefit purposes pursued as a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit), our commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion by adopting structured policies and obtaining an important certification that confirms the concrete and solid nature of our work: the UNI PdR 125:2022 certification obtained by Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Benefit Corporation for Gender Equality, aimed at creating an inclusive workplace. This approach is further strengthened by the adoption of specific Eni documents and policies, including the Code of Ethics, which defines the organisation’s values and guiding principles; the Zero Tolerance Policy, which ensures a workplace free from violence and harassment; and the ECG Diversity and Inclusion Policy, which promotes the spread of a D&I culture through training and communication initiatives.

This demonstrates our commitment to operating according to high standards of fairness, inclusion and respect for people, through monitoring and continuous improvement systems.