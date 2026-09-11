Diversity & Inclusion at Plenitude

Valuing differences to make a difference.
We believe that fostering diversity means creating the conditions for every person to express their full potential, contributing to collective growth and well-being. D&I is not a goal to be achieved, but a continuous journey that requires listening, commitment and shared responsibility. It is a process that is built day after day through tangible actions.
To support the journey we have undertaken, we have included, among the common-benefit purposes pursued as a Benefit Corporation (Società Benefit), our commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion by adopting structured policies and obtaining an important certification that confirms the concrete and solid nature of our work: the UNI PdR 125:2022 certification obtained by Eni Plenitude S.p.A. Benefit Corporation for Gender Equality, aimed at creating an inclusive workplace. This approach is further strengthened by the adoption of specific Eni documents and policies, including the Code of Ethics, which defines the organisation’s values and guiding principles; the Zero Tolerance Policy, which ensures a workplace free from violence and harassment; and the ECG Diversity and Inclusion Policy, which promotes the spread of a D&I culture through training and communication initiatives.
This demonstrates our commitment to operating according to high standards of fairness, inclusion and respect for people, through monitoring and continuous improvement systems.
Promoting and valuing differences is an integral part of our identity: a source of richness that generates new ideas and solutions every day, helping make our organisation more change-oriented.
All this translates into concrete, measurable actions consistent with our corporate values, based on three main levers: active listening to our people to understand their needs and requirements, targeted training to develop awareness and inclusive skills, and awareness-raising events to encourage dialogue and inclusion. The goal is to generate a real impact, transforming the principles of Diversity & Inclusion into everyday behaviours, contributing to an increasingly fair workplace.
Valuing diversity and promoting inclusion is a journey that we build every day. We carry it forward through targeted actions and initiatives, strengthening step by step a culture that is increasingly aware and change-oriented.
Launch of the Allyship Community to promote a culture of inclusion and shared responsibility, encouraging active allyship behaviours across the company.
Obtaining the UNI PdR 125:2022 Certification for Gender Equality, recognising the company’s commitment to promoting equity, inclusion and equal opportunities through policies aimed at ensuring an inclusive, discrimination-free workplace focused on valuing diversity and professional development.
For 8 March, International Women’s Rights Day, we renewed our commitment to combating gender stereotypes through the “Ballshit” initiative, promoting awareness and addressing biases for a more inclusive and equal culture.
We launched the internal initiative “On the journey towards financial awareness”, a financial education and awareness-raising programme on economic violence, featuring events, personal accounts and webinars dedicated to our people.
Training sessions for middle managers: 4 training sessions on managing cultural diversity, with a focus on inclusion, intercultural communication and valuing differences within teams.
We promoted the “Indelible Words” initiative against psychological violence, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Internal event with Noémie de Lattre, who, on the occasion of 8 March, guided us in reflecting on gender stereotypes, using irony as a tool to promote greater awareness.
Discover the projects and activities that turn our commitment to Diversity & Inclusion into a shared value, promoting respect for diversity and helping create an increasingly inclusive workplace every day.